K Bro Linen Inc (KBL.TO)
38.87CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$38.87
--
--
--
--
9,520
$45.00
$36.69
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
K-Bro qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.32
K-Bro Linen Inc
K-Bro Linen Inc declares April dividend
K-Bro Linen Inc:Says dividend of 10 cents per common share to be paid on May 13 to holders of record date as of April 30. Full Article
K-Bro Linen declares dividend on common shares
K-Bro Linen Inc:Declared a dividend of $0.10 per common share of the Corporation.Payable on April 15, 2016 to Shareholders of record on March 31, 2016. Full Article
K-Bro Linen Inc declares December dividend
K-Bro Linen Inc:Dividend of 10 cents CDN per common share of Corporation for the period from December 1 to 31, 2015, to be paid on January 15, 2016 to holders of record date as of common shares on December 31. Full Article
K-Bro Linen Inc declares November dividend
K-Bro Linen Inc:Declared a monthly dividend of $0.10 per common share for the period from November 1 to 30, 2015, to be paid on December 15, 2015 to shareholders of record on November 30, 2015. Full Article
BRIEF-K-Bro reports Q2 earnings of $0.26 per share
* K-Bro reports Q2 2017 results and completes move to new Toronto facility