Karnataka Bank Ltd (KBNK.NS)

KBNK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

156.10INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.15 (-0.73%)
Prev Close
Rs157.25
Open
Rs158.00
Day's High
Rs159.60
Day's Low
Rs155.20
Volume
1,975,924
Avg. Vol
2,497,869
52-wk High
Rs181.00
52-wk Low
Rs100.10

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Karnataka Bank Sept-qtr NIM at 3.09 pct
Friday, 13 Oct 2017 

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Karnataka Bank Ltd ::Sept quarter NIM at 3.09 percent.  Full Article

Karnataka Bank Sept-qtr profit down about 25 pct
Friday, 13 Oct 2017 

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Karnataka Bank Ltd ::Sept quarter net profit 933.8 million rupees versus net profit of 1.24 billion rupees year ago.Sept quarter interest earned 13.18 billion rupees versus 13.06 billion rupees year ago.Sept quarter provisions and contingencies 2.26 billion rupees versus 1.31 billion rupees year ago.Sept quarter gross NPA 4.13 percent versus 4.34 percent previous quarter.Sept quarter net NPA 3.04 percent versus 3.20 percent previous quarter.  Full Article

India's Karnataka Bank Q1 net profit rises y/y
Saturday, 15 Jul 2017 

July 15 (Reuters) - India's Karnataka Bank :June-qtr net profit 1.34 billion rupees vs 121.54 bln yr ago.June-end net non performing assets 3.20 pct vs 2.61 pct yr ago.  Full Article

Karnataka Bank June-qtr profit up about 11 pct
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Karnataka Bank Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 1.22 billion rupees; interest earned 12.61 billion rupees; provisions 1.36 billion rupees . Says June-quarter net NPA 2.61 percent versus 2.35 percent previous quarter; gross NPA 3.92 percent versus 3.44 percent previous quarter .  Full Article

Karnataka bank March-qtr profit falls about 21 pct
Friday, 20 May 2016 

Karnataka Bank Ltd : Says march-quarter provisions 1.13 billion rupees; march-quarter gross NPA 3.44 percent versus 3.56 percent previous quarter . March -quarter net profit 1.07 billion rupees; march-quarter interest earned 12.78 billion rupees .Recommended dividend at inr 5 per share.  Full Article

Karnataka Bank Ltd - Strike call given by the All India Bank Employees' Association
Tuesday, 5 Jan 2016 

Karnataka Bank Ltd:Karnataka Bank Ltd has informed BSE that the All India Bank Employees' Association, to which the workmen union of the Bank is affiliated, has given a call for Bank Strike on January 08, 2016.If the Strike call materialises, Bank employees belonging to the All India Bank Employees' Association may take part in the proposed strike on the said date, in which case the normal working of the branches/offices of the Bank may get affected during the day.  Full Article

Karnataka Bank Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

