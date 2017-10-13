Karnataka Bank Ltd:Karnataka Bank Ltd has informed BSE that the All India Bank Employees' Association, to which the workmen union of the Bank is affiliated, has given a call for Bank Strike on January 08, 2016.If the Strike call materialises, Bank employees belonging to the All India Bank Employees' Association may take part in the proposed strike on the said date, in which case the normal working of the branches/offices of the Bank may get affected during the day.