Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Koc Holding determines 4.22 pct stake sale price at 15.87 lira/shr-KAP

May 25 (Reuters) - PUBLIC DISCLOSURE PLATFORM (KAP)::SAYS DETERMINES NOMINAL 107.0 MILLION LIRA STAKE SALE PRICE AT 15.87 LIRA PER KOC HOLDING << >> SHARE AFTER BOOK-BUILDING.

Koc Holding Q2 net profit rises to 918.1 million lira

Koc Holding AS : Q2 net profit of 918.1 million lira ($312.39 million) versus 862.7 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 16.95 billion lira versus 18.28 billion lira year ago.

Arcelik says agrees to acquire Dawlance for $258 mln

Arcelik As :Arcelik AS says it has signed an agreement to acquire Dawlance for $258 mln.

Koc Holding AS announces dividend payment for FY 2015

Koc Holding AS:Proposes to pay FY 2015 dividend of gross 0.291 lira, net 0.24735 lira per share payable on April 12.

Moody's affirms Koc Holding's Baa3 ratings; positive outlook

Koc Holding AS:Moody's has kept long-term issuer rating unchanged at Baa3 with a positive outlook.

S&P revises Koc Holding AS outlook to positive

Koc Holding AS:S&P affirms credit ratings unchanged at BBB- long-term and A-3 short-term.S&P revised the outlook to positive from stable.

Koc Holding AS says to borrow up to $1 billion in debt in foreign markets

Koc Holding AS:Turkey's Koc Holding says to borrow up to $1 billion in debt in foreign markets.

Koc Holding AS chairman Mustafa Koc died

Koc Holding AS:Mustafa Koc, the chairman of the board has died.

Standard & Poor's affirms Koc Holding AS BBB- long-term

Koc Holding AS:Due to a revision in its assessment criteria for investment holding companies, Standard & Poor's has reassessed Koc Holding and has kept its local currency and foreign currency credit ratings unchanged at BBB- long-term and A-3 short-term with a stable outlook.