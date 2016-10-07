Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

UK's Ofcom says believes KCOM failed to maintain access to emergency services

UK's Office of Communications(Ofcom): Determined there are reasonable grounds for believing that KCOM contravened general condition 3.1(c) from Feb. 25 2009 to 28 dec 2015 . KCOM now has an opportunity to make representations to Ofcom .Reasonable grounds for believing KCOM failed to take sufficient measures to maintain uninterrupted telephone access to emergency services.

Kcom says FY operating profit 91.8 mln stg

Kcom Group Plc : Fy operating profit 91.8 million stg versus 22.4 million stg year ago . For next two financial years, capital expenditure will be greater than £40.0 million per annum reflecting increased fibre investment. . Given increased investment and associated higher depreciation and amortisation charge, some operating metrics in near term may be lower on a like for like basis . Final dividend 3.94 penceper share .Total dividend 5.91 penceper share.

KCOM says CFO Paul Simpson to leave this year

KCOM Group Plc : Paul Simpson, its chief financial officer, will be leaving business later this year. .Is anticipated that Simpson will continue as a director until 30 September 2016, and therefore will stand for re-election at AGM on 22 July 2016.

KCOM Group PLC announces proposed sale of UK network infrastructure

KCOM Group PLC:Announces the sale of its national network infrastructure1 to CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings plc for an all cash consideration of £90.0 million.

Kcom Group Plc announces interim dividend

Kcom Group Plc:Says interim dividend is 1.97 pence per share (2014: 1.79 pence), which is consistent with the Board's previously stated commitment to grow the full year dividend at 10 pct. per annum until the year ending March 31, 2016.Says dividend will be paid on Feb.1, 2016 to shareholders registered on Dec. 29, 2015.Says ex-dividend date is Dec. 24, 2015.