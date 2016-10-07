KCOM Group PLC (KCOM.L)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
UK's Ofcom says believes KCOM failed to maintain access to emergency services
UK's Office of Communications(Ofcom): Determined there are reasonable grounds for believing that KCOM contravened general condition 3.1(c) from Feb. 25 2009 to 28 dec 2015 . KCOM now has an opportunity to make representations to Ofcom .Reasonable grounds for believing KCOM failed to take sufficient measures to maintain uninterrupted telephone access to emergency services. Full Article
Kcom says FY operating profit 91.8 mln stg
Kcom Group Plc
KCOM says CFO Paul Simpson to leave this year
KCOM Group Plc
KCOM Group PLC announces proposed sale of UK network infrastructure
KCOM Group PLC:Announces the sale of its national network infrastructure1 to CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings plc for an all cash consideration of £90.0 million. Full Article
Kcom Group Plc announces interim dividend
Kcom Group Plc:Says interim dividend is 1.97 pence per share (2014: 1.79 pence), which is consistent with the Board's previously stated commitment to grow the full year dividend at 10 pct. per annum until the year ending March 31, 2016.Says dividend will be paid on Feb.1, 2016 to shareholders registered on Dec. 29, 2015.Says ex-dividend date is Dec. 24, 2015. Full Article
BRIEF-Primestone Capital hikes position in Kcom to 8.43 pct -filing
* Primestone capital llp discloses holding of 8.43 percent of voting rights in KCom Group-filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)