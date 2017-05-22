May 22 (Reuters) - KCP Ltd ::March quarter net profit 88.7 million rupees versus loss 17.5 million rupees year ago.March quarter net sales 2.29 billion rupees versus 1.87 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 2 rupees per share.

The K C P Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 1 Indian rupee per equity share of 1 Indian rupee each (100% on paid-up equity share capital of the company) for the year 2015-2016.Says dividend payment date will be March 28, 2016.