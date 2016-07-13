Edition:
Kwality Ltd (KDAI.NS)

KDAI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kwality Ltd gets capital commitment of 5.20 bln rupees from KKR
Wednesday, 13 Jul 2016 

Kwality Ltd : KKR backs Kwality Ltd ; commits upto INR 5.20 billion towards expansion plans . Proceeds to be used to fund capex . Funds will be deployed for part repayment of debt to improve cash flows and augment brand building activities .  Full Article

Kwality says CFO Shangle has resigned
Tuesday, 5 Jul 2016 

Kwality Ltd : Sunit Shangle, has resigned as CFO from July 04, 2016;appoints S. K. Gupta as CFO from July 04 Further company coverage: [KDAI.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136;)).  Full Article

Kwality Ltd says IL&FS Trust takes 11.52 pct stake in co
Wednesday, 29 Jun 2016 

Kwality Ltd : IL&FS Trust takes 11.52 percent stake in co .  Full Article

Kwality Ltd News

BRIEF-Kwality seeks shareholders' nod to issue securities worth up to 15 bln rupees

* Seeks shareholders' nod for issue of securities worth up to 15 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2wBxGLY) Further company coverage:

