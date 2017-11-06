Edition:
India

KEC International Ltd (KECL.BO)

KECL.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

368.85INR
3:42pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs23.45 (+6.79%)
Prev Close
Rs345.40
Open
Rs349.00
Day's High
Rs378.90
Day's Low
Rs349.00
Volume
368,568
Avg. Vol
88,968
52-wk High
Rs378.90
52-wk Low
Rs130.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

KEC International Gets Order Worth 24.24 Bln Rupees
11:23am IST 

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Kec International Ltd ::SAYS GOT ORDER WORTH 24.24 BILLION RUPEES ACROSS UNITS‍​.  Full Article

KEC International order book at over 140 bln rupees as on Sept 30
Monday, 6 Nov 2017 

Nov 6 (Reuters) - KEC International Ltd ::Says order book as on Sep 30, 2017 stands at over 140 billion rupees.Says "GST has had some adverse impact on the revenues as well as cashflows during the quarter".  Full Article

India's KEC International Sept-qtr consol profit up 37 pct
Monday, 6 Nov 2017 

Nov 6 (Reuters) - KEC International Ltd ::Sept quarter consol net profit 893.7 million rupees versus profit of 650.4 million rupees last year.Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol net profit was 790.1 million rupees.Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 21.32 billion rupees versus 21.21 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

KEC International gets orders worth 19.31 bln rupees​
Thursday, 26 Oct 2017 

Oct 26 (Reuters) - KEC International Ltd :Gets ‍new orders worth 19.31 billion rupees​.  Full Article

KEC International gets orders worth 18.45 bln rupees
Monday, 10 Jul 2017 

July 10 (Reuters) - KEC International Ltd :Says KEC International wins orders worth 18.45 billion rupees.  Full Article

KEC International sees upsurge in co's solar business
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

KEC International Ltd : Expect an upsurge in solar business .  Full Article

KEC International June-qtr consol profit up about 83 pct
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

KEC International Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 309.1 million rupees . June-quarter consol net sales 17.63 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 447.5 million rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 168.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 19.03 billion rupees .  Full Article

KEC International Ltd says paid final dividend of 1 rupee/share
Friday, 6 May 2016 

KEC International Ltd : Recommended dividend of 1 rupee per share . Dividend of 1 rupee per share paid on March 29 to be considered as final dividend for the year ended March 31, 2016 .  Full Article

KEC International March-quarter consol net profit up about 27 pct
Friday, 6 May 2016 

KEC International Ltd : March-quarter consol net profit 798.5 million rupees versus net profit of 628.9 million rupees year ago . March-quarter consol net sales 25.30 billion rupees versus 24.91 billion rupees year ago .  Full Article

KEC International Ltd wins orders of 10.41 bln Indian rupees
Thursday, 17 Mar 2016 

KEC International Ltd:Says that it has secured new orders worth 10.41 bln Indian rupees.  Full Article

