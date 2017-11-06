Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

KEC International Gets Order Worth 24.24 Bln Rupees

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Kec International Ltd ::SAYS GOT ORDER WORTH 24.24 BILLION RUPEES ACROSS UNITS‍​.

KEC International order book at over 140 bln rupees as on Sept 30

Nov 6 (Reuters) - KEC International Ltd ::Says order book as on Sep 30, 2017 stands at over 140 billion rupees.Says "GST has had some adverse impact on the revenues as well as cashflows during the quarter".

India's KEC International Sept-qtr consol profit up 37 pct

Nov 6 (Reuters) - KEC International Ltd ::Sept quarter consol net profit 893.7 million rupees versus profit of 650.4 million rupees last year.Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol net profit was 790.1 million rupees.Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 21.32 billion rupees versus 21.21 billion rupees last year.

KEC International gets orders worth 19.31 bln rupees​

Oct 26 (Reuters) - KEC International Ltd :Gets ‍new orders worth 19.31 billion rupees​.

KEC International gets orders worth 18.45 bln rupees

July 10 (Reuters) - KEC International Ltd :Says KEC International wins orders worth 18.45 billion rupees.

KEC International sees upsurge in co's solar business

KEC International Ltd : Expect an upsurge in solar business .

KEC International June-qtr consol profit up about 83 pct

KEC International Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 309.1 million rupees . June-quarter consol net sales 17.63 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 447.5 million rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 168.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 19.03 billion rupees .

KEC International Ltd says paid final dividend of 1 rupee/share

KEC International Ltd : Recommended dividend of 1 rupee per share . Dividend of 1 rupee per share paid on March 29 to be considered as final dividend for the year ended March 31, 2016 .

KEC International March-quarter consol net profit up about 27 pct

KEC International Ltd : March-quarter consol net profit 798.5 million rupees versus net profit of 628.9 million rupees year ago . March-quarter consol net sales 25.30 billion rupees versus 24.91 billion rupees year ago .

KEC International Ltd wins orders of 10.41 bln Indian rupees

KEC International Ltd:Says that it has secured new orders worth 10.41 bln Indian rupees.