Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

KEC International gets orders worth 18.45 bln rupees

July 10 (Reuters) - KEC International Ltd :Says KEC International wins orders worth 18.45 billion rupees.

KEC International sees upsurge in co's solar business

KEC International Ltd : Expect an upsurge in solar business .

KEC International June-qtr consol profit up about 83 pct

KEC International Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 309.1 million rupees . June-quarter consol net sales 17.63 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 447.5 million rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 168.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 19.03 billion rupees .

KEC International Ltd says paid final dividend of 1 rupee/share

KEC International Ltd : Recommended dividend of 1 rupee per share . Dividend of 1 rupee per share paid on March 29 to be considered as final dividend for the year ended March 31, 2016 .

KEC International March-quarter consol net profit up about 27 pct

KEC International Ltd : March-quarter consol net profit 798.5 million rupees versus net profit of 628.9 million rupees year ago . March-quarter consol net sales 25.30 billion rupees versus 24.91 billion rupees year ago .

KEC International Ltd wins orders of 10.41 bln Indian rupees

KEC International Ltd:Says that it has secured new orders worth 10.41 bln Indian rupees.

KEC International Ltd declares interim dividend

KEC International Ltd:Approved payment of interim dividend at the rate of 1 Indian rupee i.e. 50% (Fifty percent) per equity share of face value of 2 Indian rupees per share of the company for the financial year ending on March 31, 2016.Says dividend will be paid on or before March 30, 2016.