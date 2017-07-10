Edition:
India

KEC International Ltd (KECL.NS)

KECL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

297.30INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.65 (-0.88%)
Prev Close
Rs299.95
Open
Rs303.00
Day's High
Rs303.00
Day's Low
Rs296.75
Volume
191,998
Avg. Vol
645,835
52-wk High
Rs337.60
52-wk Low
Rs110.25

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

KEC International gets orders worth 18.45 bln rupees
Monday, 10 Jul 2017 

July 10 (Reuters) - KEC International Ltd :Says KEC International wins orders worth 18.45 billion rupees.  Full Article

KEC International sees upsurge in co's solar business
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

KEC International Ltd : Expect an upsurge in solar business .  Full Article

KEC International June-qtr consol profit up about 83 pct
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

KEC International Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 309.1 million rupees . June-quarter consol net sales 17.63 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 447.5 million rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 168.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 19.03 billion rupees .  Full Article

KEC International Ltd says paid final dividend of 1 rupee/share
Friday, 6 May 2016 

KEC International Ltd : Recommended dividend of 1 rupee per share . Dividend of 1 rupee per share paid on March 29 to be considered as final dividend for the year ended March 31, 2016 .  Full Article

KEC International March-quarter consol net profit up about 27 pct
Friday, 6 May 2016 

KEC International Ltd : March-quarter consol net profit 798.5 million rupees versus net profit of 628.9 million rupees year ago . March-quarter consol net sales 25.30 billion rupees versus 24.91 billion rupees year ago .  Full Article

KEC International Ltd wins orders of 10.41 bln Indian rupees
Thursday, 17 Mar 2016 

KEC International Ltd:Says that it has secured new orders worth 10.41 bln Indian rupees.  Full Article

KEC International Ltd declares interim dividend
Monday, 14 Mar 2016 

KEC International Ltd:Approved payment of interim dividend at the rate of 1 Indian rupee i.e. 50% (Fifty percent) per equity share of face value of 2 Indian rupees per share of the company for the financial year ending on March 31, 2016.Says dividend will be paid on or before March 30, 2016.  Full Article

