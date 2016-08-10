Edition:
India

Kelt Exploration Ltd (KEL.TO)

KEL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

6.59CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$6.59
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
597,915
52-wk High
$7.70
52-wk Low
$5.43

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kelt quarterly FFO per share C$0.07
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

Kelt Exploration Ltd : Kelt reports financial and operating results for the three and six months ended june 30, 2016 . Quarterly FFO per share c$0.07 . Quarterly revenue c$40.7 million . Sees 2016 funds from operations of $54.0 million ($0.31 per share, diluted), up 8% from previous guidance . Sees 2016 capital expenditures, including acquisitions, of $87.0 million, up 5% from previous guidance .Average production for three months ended june 30, 2016 was 20,208 boe per day, up 4%.  Full Article

Kelt Exploration announces amendments to its credit facility
Wednesday, 1 Jun 2016 

Kelt Exploration Ltd : Kelt exploration announces amendments to its credit facility . Agreed to certain amendments to its existing credit facility and borrowing base has been re-determined at $185.0 million .Expects to realize annual savings of approximately $900,000 by eliminating standby fees on unused credit amounts at current rate.  Full Article

Kelt Exploration Ltd gives FY 2016 production guidance
Tuesday, 8 Mar 2016 

Kelt Exploration Ltd:Expects FY 2016 average production of 21,000 BOE per day.  Full Article

