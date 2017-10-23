Kernel Holding SA (KER.WA)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Kernel Holding FY 2016/2017 net profit down at $176.2 mln
Oct 23 (Reuters) - KERNEL HOLDING SA
Kernel Holding approves FY dividend of $0.25 per share
Kernel Holding SA
Kernel Holding SA divests oilseed crushing plants in southern Russia
Kernel Holding SA:Divested two oilseed crushing plants located in southern Russia for RUB 800 million paid in cash by the buyer.The plants have a total crushing capacity of 200,000 tons of sunflower seed per year. Full Article
Kernel Holding SA to acquire oilseed crushing plant for USD 96 million
Kernel Holding SA:announces it has entered, on Feb. 25 into binding documentation to acquire assets of an oilseed crushing plant for USD 95.8 million.The assets will be acquired through an assignment agreement with a Ukrainian bank, payable in arrears over five years. Full Article
* FY 2016/2017 REVENUE $2.17 BILLION VERSUS $1.99 BILLION YEAR AGO