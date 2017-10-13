KGHM Polska Miedz SA (KGH.WA)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Polish KGHM says accident in smelter to result in lower copper output
Oct 13 (Reuters) - KGHM
KGHM's proposed dividend of PLN 1/share is "optimal" - minister
May 24 (Reuters) - KGHM Polska Miedz SA
Elektrotim offer chosen in tender for replacement of switchboards
Elektrotim SA
PBG settles with KGHM on claims worth 2.6 mln zlotys and 80,000 euros
PBG SA w upadlosci ukladowej
KGHM Polska Miedz SA - Chile environmental regulator presses charges against Sierra Gorda mine - Reuters News
KGHM Polska Miedz SA:Chile's environmental regulator pressed charges against Sierra Gorda, jointly owned by Poland's KGHM Polska Miedz and Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining, saying the copper mine could be fined up to $29 million and have its license revoked - RTRS.The SMA regulator said on Tuesday that Sierra Gorda committed seven "serious" and two "mild" environmental infractions.Those infractions include not implementing measures to control emissions, altering the natural habitat for native wildlife, and operating a tailings dam in an unauthorized manner.Sierra Gorda has 10 days to present a compliance plan to the SMA or 15 days to present a legal defense.Sierra Gorda said it is analyzing the document to prepare actions to address the charges."It is fundamental for the company to respond to each of the concerns of the superintendency and ensure a safe, respectful and responsible operation for the environment and communities," Sierra Gorda said in an emailed statement.The head of the SMA has said that mining companies and others investing in Chile can expect increased scrutiny and sanctions if they break environmental rules, as the regulator is being allocated more resources and more inspectors. Full Article
KGHM Polska Miedz SA appointed Stefan Swiatkowski vice chairman of management board for finance affairs
KGHM Polska Miedz SA:Appointed Stefan Swiatkowski to the Management Board of KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. as the vice chairman of the management board for finance affairs. Full Article
Technip to provide roasting system for KGHM in Poland
Technip:Wins a contract from KGHM to provide engineering and procurement services for a 480 metric ton per day Dorr Oliver FluoSolids roaster system for the Glogow I Copper Smelter Optimization Project in Glogow, Poland.Says in addition to proprietary technology and equipment, it will provide erection supervision, commissioning, startup and training assistance to KGHM. Full Article
KGHM Polska Miedz SA changes chairman of management board
KGHM Polska Miedz SA:The supervisory board replaced its chairman of management board Herbert Wirth with his predecessor Krzysztof Skora. Full Article
KGHM Polska Miedz SA says may extract 1.2 mln tonnes of copper in Canada-Reuters
KGHM Polska Miedz SA:Says its Canadian unit Ajax's reserves are estimated to have 1.2 million tonnes of copper-Reuters.Company added that Ajax's reserves amount to 2.6 million ounces of gold and 5.3 million ounces of silver. Full Article
KGHM Polska Miedz SA - Chile's Sierra Gorda mine laying off 100 workers as copper prices slide - Reuters
KGHM Polska Miedz SA:Chile's Sierra Gorda mine, which is jointly owned by Poland's KGHM Polska Miedz and Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining, said on Thursday it was laying off over 100 employees to cut costs amid a steep slide in copper prices - RTRS."Under the current market conditions we are forced to take these and other actions to be very responsible in relation to our future growth," said Sierra Gorda's general manager Maciej Sciazko - RTRS.The company said the layoffs, equivalent to 8 percent of its headcount in Chile, will take place in Santiago, Antofagasta and at the mine - RTRS.Sierra Gorda, which is 55 percent owned by KGHM, is seen producing 100,000 tonnes of copper this year - RTRS. Full Article
Poland's KGHM hopes to pay out dividend for 2017 - CEO
LUBIN, Poland, Oct 10 Europe's No.2 copper miner KGHM Polska Miedz SA would like to pay out a dividend from its 2017 profit, it's Chief Executive Officer Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki said on Tuesday.