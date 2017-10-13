Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Polish KGHM says accident in smelter to result in lower copper output

Oct 13 (Reuters) - KGHM ::Poland's KGHM, which is one of the world's biggest copper and silver producers said on Friday that an accident at its Polish smelter will result in copper output fall by 14,000 tonnes..KGHM also said that it plans to resume production at the smelter on October 27..KGHM said in March that it saw its 2017 copper output at 549,000 tonnes. .

KGHM's proposed dividend of PLN 1/share is "optimal" - minister

May 24 (Reuters) - KGHM Polska Miedz SA :Poland's Energy Minister Krzysztof Tchorzewski tells reporters that a proposal of Europe's No.2 copper miner, the state-run KGHM, to pay out dividend of 1 zloty ($0.2665) per share in 2017 is "optimal".Earlier in May, KGHM, which is also one of the world's biggest silver producers, said that it plans to pay out a dividend this year totaling 200 million zlotys, or 1 zloty per share.

Elektrotim offer chosen in tender for replacement of switchboards

Elektrotim SA :Its 9.3 million zlotys ($2.4 million) net offer chosen in tender for replacement of switchboards by KGHM Polska Miedz SA .

PBG settles with KGHM on claims worth 2.6 mln zlotys and 80,000 euros

PBG SA w upadlosci ukladowej : Signed agreement with KGHM Polska Miedz SA concerning claims raised by KGHM under its calls for settlement . Claims were raised regarding contract from July 30, 2012 for delivery, assembly and launching of 4 recovery boilers and contract from July 9, 2010 for production, delivery, assembly and launch of 4 gas turbo generator . Under the agreement, KGMH's claim for 2.6 million zlotys ($679,064) , resulting from boilers contract, was acknowledged . Under the agreement, KGMH's claim for PBG to pay 80,000 euros ($89,152)as cover for fault costs in gas turbo generator contract, was acknowledged .Still under negotiations, in period till Dec. 20, 2016, there is claimed raised by KGHM for 3.5 million zlotys, under gas turbo generator contract.

KGHM Polska Miedz SA - Chile environmental regulator presses charges against Sierra Gorda mine - Reuters News

KGHM Polska Miedz SA:Chile's environmental regulator pressed charges against Sierra Gorda, jointly owned by Poland's KGHM Polska Miedz and Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining, saying the copper mine could be fined up to $29 million and have its license revoked - RTRS.The SMA regulator said on Tuesday that Sierra Gorda committed seven "serious" and two "mild" environmental infractions.Those infractions include not implementing measures to control emissions, altering the natural habitat for native wildlife, and operating a tailings dam in an unauthorized manner.Sierra Gorda has 10 days to present a compliance plan to the SMA or 15 days to present a legal defense.Sierra Gorda said it is analyzing the document to prepare actions to address the charges."It is fundamental for the company to respond to each of the concerns of the superintendency and ensure a safe, respectful and responsible operation for the environment and communities," Sierra Gorda said in an emailed statement.The head of the SMA has said that mining companies and others investing in Chile can expect increased scrutiny and sanctions if they break environmental rules, as the regulator is being allocated more resources and more inspectors.

KGHM Polska Miedz SA appointed Stefan Swiatkowski vice chairman of management board for finance affairs

KGHM Polska Miedz SA:Appointed Stefan Swiatkowski to the Management Board of KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. as the vice chairman of the management board for finance affairs.

Technip to provide roasting system for KGHM in Poland

Technip:Wins a contract from KGHM to provide engineering and procurement services for a 480 metric ton per day Dorr Oliver FluoSolids roaster system for the Glogow I Copper Smelter Optimization Project in Glogow, Poland.Says in addition to proprietary technology and equipment, it will provide erection supervision, commissioning, startup and training assistance to KGHM.

KGHM Polska Miedz SA changes chairman of management board

KGHM Polska Miedz SA:The supervisory board replaced its chairman of management board Herbert Wirth with his predecessor Krzysztof Skora.

KGHM Polska Miedz SA says may extract 1.2 mln tonnes of copper in Canada-Reuters

KGHM Polska Miedz SA:Says its Canadian unit Ajax's reserves are estimated to have 1.2 million tonnes of copper-Reuters.Company added that Ajax's reserves amount to 2.6 million ounces of gold and 5.3 million ounces of silver.

KGHM Polska Miedz SA - Chile's Sierra Gorda mine laying off 100 workers as copper prices slide - Reuters

KGHM Polska Miedz SA:Chile's Sierra Gorda mine, which is jointly owned by Poland's KGHM Polska Miedz and Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining, said on Thursday it was laying off over 100 employees to cut costs amid a steep slide in copper prices - RTRS."Under the current market conditions we are forced to take these and other actions to be very responsible in relation to our future growth," said Sierra Gorda's general manager Maciej Sciazko - RTRS.The company said the layoffs, equivalent to 8 percent of its headcount in Chile, will take place in Santiago, Antofagasta and at the mine - RTRS.Sierra Gorda, which is 55 percent owned by KGHM, is seen producing 100,000 tonnes of copper this year - RTRS.