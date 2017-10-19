Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kion CFO says project delays are short-term issue

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Kion CFO tells Reuters:Expects customers' project delays to be a short-term trend, not a fundamental shift.Monterrey factory now on track after start-up problems.Raw material prices rise has accelerated in Q3.Says strong growth in forklift truck business driven by Europe, China, South america, Turkey, Russia.

Kion 9-month core profit margin widens to 9.9 pct

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Kion Group Ag :dgap-news: kion group publishes preliminary results for the first nine months of 2017 and slightly adjusts outlook.‍9M order intake was eur5.699 billion​.‍9M revenue of eur5.675 billion​.‍9M adjusted ebit was eur561.8 million, resulting in an adjusted EBIT margin of 9.9 percent​.

Kion successfully completes capital increase

May 22 (Reuters) - Kion Group Ag :dgap-news: kion successfully completes capital increase.9.3 million new shares placed at eur 64.83 each.Anchor shareholder weichai power receives 43 percent of new shares pro rata its current shareholding.New no-par-value bearer shares will be entitled to dividend pay-outs from 2017 fiscal year.Kion group - transaction was initially funded by a bridge loan of eur 3 billion, which will be further reduced using proceeds from this share issue.

Weichai Power updates on subscription of shares in Kion Group AG<000338.SZ>

Weichai Power Co Ltd <000338.SZ>: Discloseable transaction subscription of shares in Kion Group AG <2338.HK> . Company entered into an agreement with Kion . Says consideration payable by the company to Kion in respect of the subscription shall be approximately EUR275.6 million . Says consideration expected to be funded by borrowings . Number of the new Kion shares to be issued by Kion under the said share issuance represents 10% of the issued share capital of Kion .

Kion Group AG places new shares in amount of 10 pct of the share capital at eur 46.44 per share

Kion Group AG: Places new shares in the amount of 10 per cent of the share capital at eur 46.44 per share . 9.9 million new shares were placed at a price of eur 46.44 each . 5.9 million new shares, corresponding to 60 per cent of the new shares, will be acquired by Weichai Power .Total gross proceeds from the capital increase amount to eur 459.3 million.

Kion affirms 2016 goals after Q2 operating profit jump

Kion Group AG : Order intake improves by more than 8 per cent to around 1.427 billion euros in Q2 . EBIT [1] grows by circa 21 per cent to 140.8 million euros . As at 30 June 2016, order book stood at 1.009 billion euros, which was 16.8 per cent higher than at end of 2015 . Fully confirms outlook for 2016 . Revenue increases by 7 per cent to approximately 1.344 billion euros . EBIT [1] margin improves significantly to 10.5 per cent .Net income in period from April to June of this year amounted to 64.0 million euros compared with 52.5 million euros in corresponding period of last year.

Kion extends CEO's contract by five years

Kion Group AG : Says Gordon Riske to continue as chief executive officer until 2022 . Says supervisory board extends contract by five years Further company coverage: [KGX.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Weichai Power Co says unit entered into an agreement with Kion Group<000338.SZ><2338.HK>

Weichai Power Co Ltd <000338.SZ>: Unit entered into the sale and purchase agreement . The consideration for the purchase of the sale securities under the sale and purchase agreement is expected to be US$2.1 billion . Underlying business to be acquired is the advanced material handling automation solutions business operated by DH Services .

Kion says Weichai Power supports cap hike for Dematic buy

Kion Group AG : Says equity issuance of up to 10 percent for Dematic acquisition to use entire currently existing authorized share capital . Equity issuance fully supported by major shareholder Weichai Power . Complementarity is source of cost synergies from combination Related news in Eikon: [ID:ASM00045J] Further company coverage: [KGX.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Kion Group confirms FY 2016 outlook

Kion Group AG:Confirms the outlook for FY 2016 provided in the 2015 group annual report.