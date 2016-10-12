Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kier completes 75 mln stg disposal of Mouchel Consulting to WSP Global

Kier Group Plc : Kier Group - disposal of Mouchel Consulting to WSP Global . Has completed disposal of Mouchel Consulting to WSP Global for a total consideration of £75m, satisfied in cash Further company coverage: (London Newsroom) ((UK.online@Reuters.com; +44 (0)20 7542 7717;)).

Kier Group says has not seen any Brexit impact

Kier Group Plc : Total dividend up 17 percent to 64.5 penceper share . Breadth of portfolio and order book of £8.7bn provide visibility and resilience . Confident of achieving our strategic goal of double-digit profit growth on average each year to 2020 . To date, there has been no material impact on our operations following eu referendum vote . Has been some investor and occupier caution following eu referendum vote, this has not had a noticeable impact on performance of division to date . Revenue 1 of £4.2bn up 26 pct; like-for-like revenue up 8 pct . H1 profit before tax 2 at £125m versus £86m year earlier . Reported statutory profit from operations of £12m (2015: £61m) including £116m non-underlying costs primarily relating to portfolio simplification . Group performing well in growing market sectors with solid long-term fundamentals .We will continue to provide a network of local, regional and national services and maintain our disciplined risk managed approach to new work.

Kier Group says EU referendum result has had no impact on business to date

Kier Group Plc : Kier Group Plc trading update . Since announcement of its interim results on 17 March 2016, group's underlying trading performance has remained in line with management's expectations . EU referendum result has created some uncertainty albeit with no impact on business to date . Property division has a healthy pipeline of projects totalling more than 1 billion stg . Group's net debt position of less than 140 mln stg at 30 June 2016 is ahead of forecast range of 150 mln stg - 170 mln stg . An evaluation of strategic options for Mouchel consulting business, including a possible sale . In construction, as previously reported, trading environment in Caribbean remains challenging . Board, however, believes group's breadth of activities and strong order books provide both visibility and resilience . Acquisitions of May Gurney and Mouchel have significantly increased level of visible, long-term earnings from our construction and services divisions . Current trading is positive and group will continue its disciplined approach to winning work and risk management . Mouchel consulting's ebit for fy16 was £8m and net assets were £25m at 30 june 2016 .It is expected that a profit would be realised on completion of any disposal.

Kier Group PLC receives highways England area 7 contract

Kier Group PLC:Confirms that it has been selected by Highways England as the preferred supplier for design services in the Highways England Area 7 covering the East Midlands.Says the new contract, which is additional to Kier's existing Highways England contracts, is worth up to £50 mln pounds over a five-year period, commencing 1 July 2016.