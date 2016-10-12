Kier Group Plc : Kier Group - disposal of Mouchel Consulting to WSP Global . Has completed disposal of Mouchel Consulting to WSP Global for a total consideration of £75m, satisfied in cash Further company coverage: (London Newsroom) ((UK.online@Reuters.com; +44 (0)20 7542 7717;)).
Kier Group Plc : Total dividend up 17 percent to 64.5 penceper share . Breadth of portfolio and order book of £8.7bn provide visibility and resilience . Confident of achieving our strategic goal of double-digit profit growth on average each year to 2020 . To date, there has been no material impact on our operations following eu referendum vote . Has been some investor and occupier caution following eu referendum vote, this has not had a noticeable impact on performance of division to date . Revenue 1 of £4.2bn up 26 pct; like-for-like revenue up 8 pct . H1 profit before tax 2 at £125m versus £86m year earlier . Reported statutory profit from operations of £12m (2015: £61m) including £116m non-underlying costs primarily relating to portfolio simplification . Group performing well in growing market sectors with solid long-term fundamentals .We will continue to provide a network of local, regional and national services and maintain our disciplined risk managed approach to new work.
Kier Group Plc : Kier Group Plc trading update . Since announcement of its interim results on 17 March 2016, group's underlying trading performance has remained in line with management's expectations . EU referendum result has created some uncertainty albeit with no impact on business to date . Property division has a healthy pipeline of projects totalling more than 1 billion stg . Group's net debt position of less than 140 mln stg at 30 June 2016 is ahead of forecast range of 150 mln stg - 170 mln stg . An evaluation of strategic options for Mouchel consulting business, including a possible sale . In construction, as previously reported, trading environment in Caribbean remains challenging . Board, however, believes group's breadth of activities and strong order books provide both visibility and resilience . Acquisitions of May Gurney and Mouchel have significantly increased level of visible, long-term earnings from our construction and services divisions . Current trading is positive and group will continue its disciplined approach to winning work and risk management . Mouchel consulting's ebit for fy16 was £8m and net assets were £25m at 30 june 2016 .It is expected that a profit would be realised on completion of any disposal.
Kier Group PLC:Confirms that it has been selected by Highways England as the preferred supplier for design services in the Highways England Area 7 covering the East Midlands.Says the new contract, which is additional to Kier's existing Highways England contracts, is worth up to £50 mln pounds over a five-year period, commencing 1 July 2016.
