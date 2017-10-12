Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kirkland Lake Gold says Q3 ‍gold production rose 4 pct to 139,100 ounces

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd :Kirkland lake gold reports strong third quarter 2017 operating results.Kirkland lake gold ltd - ‍on track to achieve improved full-year 2017 guidance of 570,000 - 590,000 ounces​.Kirkland lake gold ltd - ‍gold production of 139,100 ounces in q3 2017, an increase of 4% from q3 2016​.Kirkland lake gold ltd - ‍grades at fosterville doubled from q3 2016 and are expected to increase in q4 and to improve further over next year​.

Kirkland Lake Gold says Q2 consolidated gold production was 160,156 ounces

July 10 (Reuters) - Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd ::Kirkland lake gold achieves record gold production in second quarter 2017.First half 2017 consolidated production of 290,583 ounces, company on track to achieve full-year guidance of 530,000 - 570,000 ounces.Consolidated gold production in Q2 2017 was a quarterly record totaling 160,156 ounces, a 24% increase from Q2 2016.Well positioned to achieve revised full-year 2017 production guidance.

Eskay Mining to proceed with LOI with Silver Standard Resources

Eskay Mining Corp : Eskay Mining - St Andrew Goldfields, unit of Kirkland Lake Gold, which holds a 20% undivided interest SIB property, has waived right of first refusal .Eskay - will proceed to negotiate terms of formal deal for option of up to 60% undivided interest in part of SIB property to Silver Standard Resources.

Newmarket Gold reports quarterly consolidated gold production of 55,794 ounces

Newmarket Gold Inc : Says quarterly Newmarket Gold consolidated gold production of 55,794 ounces .Says on track to deliver full year production guidance between 225,000 - 235,000 ounces.

Kirkland Lake Gold and Newmarket Gold to combine to create a new mid-tier gold company

Kirkland Lake Gold Inc : Kirkland Lake Gold and Newmarket Gold to combine to create a new mid-tier gold company . Existing Kirkland Lake Gold and Newmarket shareholders will own about 57% and 43%, respectively of combined co on fully-diluted in money basis . Implied equity value of deal is equal to C$1.01 billion . Shareholders of Newmarket will receive 0.475 of a post consolidation share for every 1 pre-consolidation share of Newmarket . Under terms of deal, shareholders of Newmarket to receive 0.475 of post consolidation earnings per share for every 1 pre-consolidation earnings per share of Newmarket . Combined company will have a market capitalization of approximately C$2.4 billion and produce over 500 koz of gold annually .Exchange ratio implies consideration of C$5.28 per newmarket common share.

Newmarket Gold Inc posts earnings per share $0.09

Newmarket Gold Inc : Newmarket Gold reports strong second quarter results; increases 2016 production guidance on record quarterly production of 61,191 oz . Qtrly earnings per share $0.09 . Increased full year 2016 consolidated production guidance to 225,000 - 235,000 ounces . Revenue for Q2 was $78 million versus $66 million .Q2 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $65.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Newmarket Gold posts Q2 net income of $0.09/share

Newmarket Gold Inc: Newmarket Gold reports strong Q2 results; increases 2016 production guidance on record quarterly production of 61,191 oz . Qtrly net income per share $0.09 . Increased full year 2016 consolidated production guidance to 225,000 - 235,000 ounces .Qtrly revenue of $78.0 million from 62,223 ounces sold.

Newmarket Gold quarterly consolidated gold production of 61,191 ounces

Newmarket Gold Inc :Quarterly consolidated gold production of 61,191 ounces, up 9%.

Callinex acquires 14.1MT point Leamington VMS deposit

Callinex Mines Inc : Callinex acquires 14.1mt point Leamington VMS deposit . Agreement to acquire 100% ownership of point leamington zn-au-ag-cu volcanogenic massive sulphide (vms) deposit . Callinex has agreed to acquire 100% ownership of project and will pay $115,000 to newmarket on closing .Newmarket will retain 1.0% net smelter return royalty on production from project, which can be purchased by callinex for $1 million.

Newmarket Gold Inc to redeem outstanding convertible debentures

Newmarket Gold Inc:Announces intent to redeem outstanding convertible debentures.Says intends to redeem in full all of its then outstanding convertible unsecured debentures due April 30, 2018.Says redemption price for the debentures shall be 100% of the aggregate outstanding principal amount.