Keller Group PLC (KLR.L)
908.00GBp
4:01pm IST
-9.50 (-1.04%)
917.50
923.50
923.50
908.00
7,052
89,666
959.96
660.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Keller says awarded Abu Dhabi contract
Keller Group Plc
Keller H1 revenue of 850 mln stg, up 12 pct
Keller Group Plc
Keller says on course to meet board's expectations for FY
Keller Group Plc
Keller Group buys warehousing facility for 62 mln stg
Keller Group Plc
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 31
July 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 3 points at 7271.3 on Monday, according to financial spreadbetters. * RYANAIR/ EASYJET/ WIZZ AIR: A transatlantic alliance between three global airlines will shore up their position in the lucrative UK-U.S. market, shielding them from low-cost rivals and the uncertainties of Britain's exit from the European Union. * BAT: British American Tobacco said on Friday it was not surprised by the U.S. Food and Drug A