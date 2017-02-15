Edition:
Killam Apartment REIT (KMP_u.TO)

KMP_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

13.60CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$13.60
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
154,311
52-wk High
$13.63
52-wk Low
$11.53

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Killam Apartment Reit reports qtrly FFO per unit/share $0.21
Wednesday, 15 Feb 2017 

Killam Apartment Reit : Killam Apartment Reit announces Q4 and 2016 results, 3.3% distribution increase and ottawa acquisition . Killam apartment reit says it approved a 3.3pct increase to Killam's annual distribution, to $0.62 per unit from $0.60 per unit . Generated FFO per unit of $0.21 in Q4-2016 . Achieved same property revenue growth of 1.8pct in Q4 . Qtrly FFO per unit/share $0.21 . Q4 FFO per share view c$0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Killam Apartment Reit - scheduled to acquire a 50pct interest in remaining two buildings of Kanata lakes apartment development on march 1, 2017 . Killam Apartment Reit- deal cost of $49.3 million for co's 50pct interest will be funded through new CMHC-insured 10-year mortgage and Killam's acquisition line of credit .Killam Apartment Reit - Killam already has a 50pct ownership interest in other three buildings.  Full Article

Killam Apartment Reit qtrly affo per unit/share $0.20
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Killam Apartment Reit : Announces A 9.5% Increase In Ffo Per Unit In Q2 2016; strong same property performance, acquisitions and developments and interest savings drive growth . Killam apartment reit qtrly ffo per unit/share $0.23 . Q2 revenue view c$43.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 FFO per share view c$0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Killam apartment reit qtrly affo per unit/share $0.20.  Full Article

Killam Apartment REIT announces 20 pct increase in FFO/unit in Q1
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 

Killam Apartment REIT : Qtrly FFO per unit/share $0.18 . Qtrly AFFO per unit/share $0.16 . Qtrly property revenue $42.2 million versus $39.5 million . Q1 FFO per share view c$0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .2016.  Full Article

BRIEF-Killam Apartment REIT announces qtrly FFO per unit $0.19

* Qtrly same property NOI up 1.8% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

