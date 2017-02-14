Kaufman & Broad SA (KOF.PA)
38.83EUR
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
€38.83
--
--
--
--
39,870
€41.00
€31.42
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
PAI Partners says sells 17.74 pct stake in Kaufman & Broad
Kaufman & Broad
Kaufman & Broad 9 month adjusted EBIT jumps to 70.9 mln euros
Kaufman & Broad SA
Kaufman & Broad H1 total revenues down 23.5 pct at 574.8 mln euros
Kaufman & Broad SA
Kaufman & Broad announces excercise over-allotment option by Financiere Gaillon 8
Kaufman & Broad SA
FG8 sells Kaufman & Broad shares for about 257 million euros
Kaufman & Broad SA:Success of the sale by Financière Gaillon 8 (FG8) of part of its interest in Kaufman & Broad.Placement price: 31.50 euros per share.Sale of Kaufman & Broad shares for an amount of about 257 million euros (i.e. 8,143,758 shares).After placement and purchases, FG8 will hold 35.76 pct of Kaufman & Broad's share capital. Full Article
Financière Gaillon 8 launches disposal of part of its stake in Kaufman & Broad
Kaufman & Broad SA:Financière Gaillon 8 launches disposal of part of its stake in Kaufman & Broad ( (i.e. between 39.8 pct and 35.3 pct of Kaufman & Broad's share capital based on the low end and the high end of the indicative price range of the placement).Financière Gaillon 8 launches sale of Kaufman & Broad shares for about 257 million euros, reflecting 8,282,901 shares.Shares offered in a private placement to institutional investors by way of a bookbuilding.The placement amount may be increased to 282 million euros in case of full exercise of the over-allotment option on May 28, 2016 at the latest.Indicative price range of the placement comprised between 31 euros and 35 euros per share.Share buy-back by Kaufman & Broad (for an amount of 50 million euros) and purchase of Kaufman & Broad shares by Artimus Participations (for an amount of approximately 30 million euros) concurrently with the placement.After the placement and the above-mentioned purchases, Financière Gaillon 8 will hold between 34.9 pct and 41.1 pct of Kaufman & Broad’s share capital. Full Article
Kaufman & Broad concludes new 300 mln euro Senior Facilities Agreement
Kaufman & Broad SA:Announced on Monday the conclusion of a new 300 million euro Senior Facilities Agreement.Agreement is composed of syndicated loans under a Tranche A for a principal amount of 50 million euros, repayable in instalments and maturing in 2021.Agreement is composed of syndicated loans under a Tranche B for a principal amount of 150 million euros, repayable in instalments and maturing in 2021.Agreement is composed of a revolving credit facility for a principal amount of 100 million euros.The loans will be used to repay the loans made available under the senior facilities agreement concluded by the company on March 19, 2014.Agreement provides for an interest rate equal to EURIBOR plus a margin that will range from 2.50-2.75 pct/year for Tranche A and the Revolving Credit Facility and from 2.75-3.00 pct/year for Tranche B.Loans will also be used to finance the company's share buy-back for a maximum amount of 50 million euros Agreement is concluded with a syndicate of 8 international banks. Full Article
Kaufman & Broad confirms 2016 guidance, comments on 2017 guidance
Kaufman & Broad SA:Confirms its outlook for 2016 financial year , in line with its strategic orientation and market estimates to date.Plans to pay in 2017 a dividend per share of EUR 1.85 with respect to year ended Nov. 30. Full Article
Kaufman & Broad proposes FY 2015 dividend
Kaufman & Broad SA:Proposes FY 2015 dividend of 3.85 euros ($4.30) per share, including an interim dividend of 1.85 euros. Full Article
Kaufman & Broad to propose dividend of 1.85 euro
Kaufman & Broad SA:To propose interim dividend of 1.85 euro per share. Full Article
BRIEF-Financiere Gaillon 8 says it completes disposal of its shares in Kaufman & Broad
* Financiere gaillon 8 says it completed the disposal of its 3,437,789 shares in Kaufman & Broad Further company coverage: