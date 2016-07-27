Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (KOFL.MX)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Coca-Cola Femsa says Q2 comparable revenue rose 9.1 pct
Coca-cola Femsa Sab De Cv
Coca-Cola Co, Coca-Cola FEMSA to buy AdeS Soy-Based beverage biz from Unilever
Coca-Cola Co : The Coca-Cola company and coca-cola femsa to acquire ades soy-based beverage business from unilever . Cola femsa sab de cv - transaction has been approved by boards of directors of coca-cola company, coca-cola femsa, and unilever . Cola femsa sab de cv says deal valued at us$ 575 million .Cola femsa sab de cv -ades business to become part of non-carbonated beverage platforms that coca-cola femsa shares with coca-cola co in its franchise territories. Full Article
Fitch affirms credit ratings on Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV
Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV:Fitch Ratings has affirmed its national long and short-term credit ratings on company at AAA(mex) and F1+(mex), respectively.Fitch has affirmed Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on global scale and in foreign currency at A and IDR on global scale and in local currency at A.Outlook stable. Full Article
UPDATE 4-Mexico's Femsa sells 5.24 pct of Heineken for 2.5 bln euros
MEXICO CITY, Sept 18 Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) said on Monday it had sold a stake of 5.24 percent in Heineken, the world's second largest brewer for some 2.5 billion euros ($3 billion).