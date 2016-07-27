Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Coca-Cola Femsa says Q2 comparable revenue rose 9.1 pct

Coca-cola Femsa Sab De Cv : Qtrly comparable revenues grew 9.1 pct for Q2 of 2016 . Comparable earnings per share reached ps. 1.06 in Q2 . Qtrly comparable total revenues grew 9.1 pct to ps. 38,536 million .Qtrly reported earnings per share ps. 0.97 (ps. 9.65 per ads).

Coca-Cola Co, Coca-Cola FEMSA to buy AdeS Soy-Based beverage biz from Unilever

Coca-Cola Co : The Coca-Cola company and coca-cola femsa to acquire ades soy-based beverage business from unilever . Cola femsa sab de cv - transaction has been approved by boards of directors of coca-cola company, coca-cola femsa, and unilever . Cola femsa sab de cv says deal valued at us$ 575 million .Cola femsa sab de cv -ades business to become part of non-carbonated beverage platforms that coca-cola femsa shares with coca-cola co in its franchise territories.

Fitch affirms credit ratings on Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV

Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV:Fitch Ratings has affirmed its national long and short-term credit ratings on company at AAA(mex) and F1+(mex), respectively.Fitch has affirmed Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on global scale and in foreign currency at A and IDR on global scale and in local currency at A.Outlook stable.