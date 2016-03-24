Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS (KORDS.IS)
Kordsa Global Endustriyel Iplik ve Kord Bezi Sanayi ve Ticaret AS gives 2016 revenue growth outlook in line with analysts' estimates-Reuters
Kordsa Global Endustriyel Iplik ve Kord Bezi Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:See 10-20 percent growth in 2016 revenue provided that depending on the price of oil and derivative products- Reuters.Sees FY 2016 EBITDA growth at 10-20 percent.Foresees advantages arisen from currencies of developing countries where it operates to have positive impact on profitability.FY 2016 revenue growth at 19 percent- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates. Full Article