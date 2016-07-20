Korian SA (KORI.PA)
28.09EUR
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
€28.09
--
--
--
--
124,233
€32.13
€23.76
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Korian H1 revenue rises 16.3% to 1.47 billion
Korian
Korian signs partnership Famileo
Korian Sa
Korian announces proposed acquisition in Belgium
Korian
Korian confirms all 2016 objectives
Korian SA:Confirms all 2016 objectives. Full Article
Korian comments on FY 2016 guidance; proposes dividend
Korian SA:FY 2016 objectives: revenue close to 3 billion euro and an EBITDA margin close to FY 2015 level.A stable dividend of 0.60 euro per share is proposed.FY 2016 revenue 2.97 billion euros - thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates. Full Article
Korian gives FY 2016 outlook in line with analysts' estimates
Korian SA:Sees FY 2016 revenue close to 3 billion euros.FY 2016 revenue 2.93 bln euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Laurent Lemaire appointed Korian CFO
Korian SA:Laurent Lemaire is appointed chief financial officer of the Korian group.Laurent Lemaire will take up his position at latest on March 1, 2016. Full Article
Korian CFO Jean-Brieuc le Tinier to leave company
Korian SA:Jean-Brieuc le Tinier, Group Chief Financial Officer announced that he would leave Korian by Dec. 31, 2015.In meantime, Didier Laurens is fulfilling group CFO position on an interim basis. Full Article
Korian SA appoints Sophie Boissard as Chief Executive Officer
Korian SA:Decided unanimously to appoint Sophie Boissard as the Group's Chief Executive Officer to lead the next phase in the Group's growth strategy.Says Sophie Boissard will take up her position on 26 January 2016.Board of Directors removed Yann Coléou as Chief Executive Officer. Full Article
Korian agrees to acquire Casa Reha
Korian SA:Korian agrees to acquire Casa Reha GmbH and pursues its growth strategy in Germany.Acquisition of Casa Reha, third-largest operator of nursing homes in Germany.Accretive impact from 2016.Step towards achieving 3 billion euros target in 2017.Acquisition will be financed through Korian`s cash and undrawn credit lines.Synergies expected from this transaction have been identified and are estimated at c. 5 million euros on a full-year basis. Full Article
BRIEF-Korian H1 net profit group share rises to 38 million euros
* H1 EBITDA EUR 209 MILLION VERSUS EUR 206.7 MILLION YEAR AGO