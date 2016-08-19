Edition:
Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS (KOZAL.IS)

KOZAL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

33.24TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.82TL (+5.79%)
Prev Close
31.42TL
Open
31.60TL
Day's High
33.32TL
Day's Low
31.48TL
Volume
3,108,768
Avg. Vol
3,148,733
52-wk High
37.22TL
52-wk Low
14.84TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Koza Altin decides to appoint Salih Guzel as general manager
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 

Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS :Decides to appoint Salih Guzel as general manager.

Koza Altin says general manager resigns
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS :Says General Manager Ismet Sivrioglu resigns.

Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS Himmetdede facility's EIA positive decision cancelled by court
Friday, 29 Apr 2016 

Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS:Himmetdede facility's positive Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) that was given by Ministry of Environment and Urbanization of Turkey on March 3, 2012 has been cancel led by Kayseri second administrative court.

Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS Court decided interlocutory injunction for Koza Altin unit Koza Ltd's accounts in Luxembourg
Friday, 5 Feb 2016 

Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS:Says Ankara 7th commercial court of first instance decided to apply interlocutory injunction to accounts of unit Koza Ltd. in Garanti Bankasi Luxembourg branch.

Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS says court decides in favor of the company for forestry permit
Monday, 23 Nov 2015 

Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS:Izmir 2nd administrative court decides in favor of the company for the case of objection to 3rd forest permit cancellation.Ministry of Forestry and Water Affairs cancelled forestry permit before.

Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS News

