Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS :Decides to appoint Salih Guzel as general manager.

Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS :Says General Manager Ismet Sivrioglu resigns.

Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS:Himmetdede facility's positive Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) that was given by Ministry of Environment and Urbanization of Turkey on March 3, 2012 has been cancel led by Kayseri second administrative court.

Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS:Says Ankara 7th commercial court of first instance decided to apply interlocutory injunction to accounts of unit Koza Ltd. in Garanti Bankasi Luxembourg branch.

Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS:Izmir 2nd administrative court decides in favor of the company for the case of objection to 3rd forest permit cancellation.Ministry of Forestry and Water Affairs cancelled forestry permit before.