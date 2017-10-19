Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Keppel Corp says Keppel O&M's headcount at about 16,000

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Keppel Corporation Ltd ::‍"There appears to be growing optimism on a nascent recovery in offshore market​".Keppel O&M's headcount now stands at about 16,000, compared to more than 36,000 at start of 2015​."Keppel O&M has secured contracts of slightly more than S$1 billion, year to date"​.‍"Keppel land has made divestments totalling s$400 million this year"​.Expects profit from some 6,330 units of overseas homes sold to be recognised upon completion from 4Q 2017 through to 2019​.

Keppel Corporation's Q3 net profit S$291 mln, up 29 pct

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Keppel Corporation Ltd -:No ‍dividend recommended for current financial period​.Qtrly revenue S$‍1.617​ billion versus S$1.46 billion.‍For 3q 2017, group net profit was S$291 million, 29% higher​.‍Offshore & Marine division has been rightsizing its operations for what is expected to be an extended slowdown​.

Keppel Corporation says‍ CPPIB allocates up to US$350 mln in partnership

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Keppel Corporation Ltd :Canada Pension Plan Investment Board allocates up to US$350 million in partnership with Alpha Investment Partners and Keppel Data Centres​.Partnership between ‍CPPIB, Alpha Investment Partners & Keppel Data Centres includes option to invest another US$150 million in ADCF.

Keppel Corp secures FPSO conversion project from SBM Offshore

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Keppel Corporation Limited ::Keppel secures major FPSO conversion project from SBM Offshore.Contract not expected to have material impact on EPS of co for current financial year​.

Keppel to supply technology solutions for Beijing and Hunan waste-to-energy plants

July 17 (Reuters) - Pdf 1: Keppel Corporation Limited:Keppel To Supply Technology Solutions For Beijing And Hunan Waste-to-energy Plants.two contracts are worth a total of over s$20 million..

Keppel Corporation's units enter share swap plan with Hung Phu Real Estate Investment

Keppel Corporation Limited : Share Swap Involving Riviera Cove And Bhp) . unit vn investment entered deal as purchaser of 40% stake in charter capital of riviera cove joint venture limited liability from hpre . share swap is not expected to have any material impact on nta and eps of company for financial year ending 31 december 2016 . unit Belwynn entered deal as seller of 60% stake in charter capital of Belwynn hung phu joint venture limited liability to hpre for vnd 327.72 billion . HPRE refers to Hung Phu Real Estate Investment Corporation .deal for purchase of riviera cove stake from hpre for cash consideration of approximately s$8. 31 million.

Keppel Corporation says Keppel Land China divests stakes in Botanica Township

Keppel Corporation Ltd : Keppel land china divests stakes in botanica township in chengdu . Keppel corporation ltd - deal for consideration of rmb342.08 million . Keppel corporation ltd- divestment is expected to be completed by 31 december 2016 .Transaction is not expected to have any material impact on earnings per share for current FY.

Keppel Corp says unit handed over sludge treatment facilities in Doha North sewage treatment works

Keppel Corporation Ltd : keppel seghers handed over solids stream and sludge treatment facilities in doha north sewage treatment works (dnstw) to client .handover of dnstw solids stream & sludge treatment facilities not expected to have material impact on eps of keppel corp for current financial year.

Keppel Corp unit secures contract in Shenzhen

Keppel Corporation Ltd : Unit has secured a US$26.7 million contract to provide technology and services to Baoan waste-to-energy plant in Shenzhen .Transaction not expected to have a material impact on earnings per share of Keppel Corporation Limited for current financial year.

Keppel Corporation grows Liquefied Natural Gas business

Keppel Corporation Limited : Keppel O&M has also entered into memorandum of understanding with shell to jointly explore potential opportunities in lng sector . Mou not expected to have a material impact on earnings per share of keppel corporation for current financial year . Keppel offshore & marine has secured contracts to build its first two dual-fuel diesel LNG tugs . Signed an mou with shell to jointly explore opportunities in using LNG as fuel .Maritime and port authority of singapore is co-funding up to S$2 million for each tug under its lng bunkering pilot programme grant.