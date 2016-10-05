Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

KPR Mill says board recommends sub-division of equity shares

KPR Mill Ltd :Board decided subdivision of one equity share of 10 rupees/- each in the company into two equity shares of 5 rupees/- each..

KPR Mill Ltd declares second interim dividend

KPR Mill Ltd:Declared second interim dividend of 4 Indian rupees per share (40%) for financial year 2015-16.Says dividend will be despatched to entitled shareholders on or before March 25, 2016.

KPR Mill Ltd fixes record date for interim dividend

KPR Mill Ltd:Says that the company has fixed Feb. 10, 2016 as record date for purpose of payment of interim dividend.Says dividend will be despatched to entitled shareholders on or before Feb. 22, 2016.

KPR Mill Ltd declares interim dividend

KPR Mill Ltd:Says that the board of the company at its meeting held on Jan. 27, 2016, inter alia, has declared interim dividend of 5 Indian rupees per share (50%) for year financial year 2015-16.