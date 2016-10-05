Edition:
India

KPR Mill Ltd (KPRM.NS)

KPRM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

785.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs71.40 (+10.00%)
Prev Close
Rs714.15
Open
Rs719.85
Day's High
Rs796.00
Day's Low
Rs711.40
Volume
75,929
Avg. Vol
27,812
52-wk High
Rs884.00
52-wk Low
Rs502.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

KPR Mill says board recommends sub-division of equity shares
Wednesday, 5 Oct 2016 

KPR Mill Ltd :Board decided subdivision of one equity share of 10 rupees/- each in the company into two equity shares of 5 rupees/- each..  Full Article

KPR Mill Ltd declares second interim dividend
Wednesday, 9 Mar 2016 

KPR Mill Ltd:Declared second interim dividend of 4 Indian rupees per share (40%) for financial year 2015-16.Says dividend will be despatched to entitled shareholders on or before March 25, 2016.  Full Article

KPR Mill Ltd fixes record date for interim dividend
Wednesday, 27 Jan 2016 

KPR Mill Ltd:Says that the company has fixed Feb. 10, 2016 as record date for purpose of payment of interim dividend.Says dividend will be despatched to entitled shareholders on or before Feb. 22, 2016.  Full Article

KPR Mill Ltd declares interim dividend
Wednesday, 27 Jan 2016 

KPR Mill Ltd:Says that the board of the company at its meeting held on Jan. 27, 2016, inter alia, has declared interim dividend of 5 Indian rupees per share (50%) for year financial year 2015-16.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

KPR Mill Ltd News

BRIEF-India's KPR Mill June-qtr consol profit rises

* June quarter consol net profit 730.9 million rupees versus profit 628.7 million rupees year ago

» More KPRM.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials