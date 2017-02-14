Edition:
KRBL Ltd (KRBL.NS)

KRBL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

578.95INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.30 (-1.08%)
Prev Close
Rs585.25
Open
Rs585.25
Day's High
Rs594.80
Day's Low
Rs576.00
Volume
109,835
Avg. Vol
181,516
52-wk High
Rs625.40
52-wk Low
Rs217.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

KRBL Dec-qtr consol profit jumps
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 

Krbl Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 1.11 billion rupees . Dec quarter consol total income from operations 8.18 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 402.5 million rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 7.33 billion rupees.  Full Article

KRBL Ltd News

BRIEF-India's KRBL June-qtr consol profit rises

* June quarter consol net profit 1.13 billion rupees versus 804.1 million rupees last year

Earnings vs. Estimates

