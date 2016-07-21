Edition:
India

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (KRBR.NS)

KRBR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

255.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.10 (-0.81%)
Prev Close
Rs258.00
Open
Rs252.20
Day's High
Rs261.20
Day's Low
Rs252.20
Volume
11,076
Avg. Vol
55,074
52-wk High
Rs297.90
52-wk Low
Rs138.35

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kirloskar Brothers posts June-qtr loss
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd : India's Kirloskar Brothers - June-quarter net loss 32.7 million rupees; June-quarter total income from operations 3.76 billion rupees .  Full Article

Kirloskar Brothers March-quarter profit falls
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd : March-quarter net profit 210.9 million rupees; March-quarter net sales 4.95 billion rupees .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Kirloskar Brothers posts June-qtr profit

* June quarter net profit 54.5 million rupees versus loss 14.3 million rupees year ago

» More KRBR.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials