Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd (KRFI.BO)
77.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs-1.55 (-1.97%)
Rs78.55
Rs78.00
Rs80.00
Rs76.70
97,182
102,406
Rs112.00
Rs64.70
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries to buy VSL Steels' pig iron plant assets
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries June-qtr profit rises
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd
RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 22
(Repeating to add additional ratings as of September 21, 2017) Sep 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 21, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SH