Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd (KRFI.BO)

KRFI.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

77.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.55 (-1.97%)
Prev Close
Rs78.55
Open
Rs78.00
Day's High
Rs80.00
Day's Low
Rs76.70
Volume
97,182
Avg. Vol
102,406
52-wk High
Rs112.00
52-wk Low
Rs64.70

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries to buy VSL Steels' pig iron plant assets
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd : Granted its in-principle approval for acquisition of movable and immovable assets relating to pig iron plant of VSL Steels . Deal for a cash consideration of 1.55 billion rupees . Purchase price shall be financed partly by way of term loans and partly via internal accruals . Proposed transaction to be completed within 15 months . On completion of proposed deal, co's production capacity of pig iron to increase from 360,000 MT p.a. to 540,000 MT p.a. .  Full Article

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries June-qtr profit rises
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd : June-quarter net profit 376.9 million rupees versus 153.2 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 3 billion rupees versus 3.03 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

