Edition:
India

K S B Pumps Ltd (KSBP.NS)

KSBP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

851.35INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs5.85 (+0.69%)
Prev Close
Rs845.50
Open
Rs846.00
Day's High
Rs888.00
Day's Low
Rs846.00
Volume
51,731
Avg. Vol
28,685
52-wk High
Rs888.00
52-wk Low
Rs543.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

K S B Pumps Ltd News

BRIEF-India's K S B Pumps June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter profit 153.5 million rupees versus profit 172.3 million rupees year ago

» More KSBP.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials