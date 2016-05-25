Edition:
India

Kesoram Industries Ltd (KSRM.NS)

KSRM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

133.05INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.65 (+0.49%)
Prev Close
Rs132.40
Open
Rs133.00
Day's High
Rs137.40
Day's Low
Rs132.05
Volume
495,656
Avg. Vol
295,227
52-wk High
Rs185.00
52-wk Low
Rs117.45

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kesoram Industries March-qtr profit rises
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 

Kesoram Industries Ltd : March-quarter net profit 7.20 billion rupees versus 3.30 billion rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 10.60 billion rupees versus 11.25 billion rupees last year . Transferred automotive tyre manufacturing facility at uttarakhand, on slump sale basis, to cavendish industries limited .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Kesoram Industries Ltd News

MEDIA-India's Kesoram Industries buys back two units - Business Standard

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

» More KSRM.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials