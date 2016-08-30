Edition:
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KTKM.BO)

KTKM.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

1,060.50INR
3:23pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-18.85 (-1.75%)
Prev Close
Rs1,079.35
Open
Rs1,080.00
Day's High
Rs1,082.35
Day's Low
Rs1,059.70
Volume
33,269
Avg. Vol
154,437
52-wk High
Rs1,114.35
52-wk Low
Rs692.40

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kotak Mahindra Bank says RBI grants approval to CPPIB for acquiring shares of bank
Tuesday, 30 Aug 2016 

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd : RBI has informed the bank that it has granted approval to cppib for acquiring shares in excess of 5% of bank. .  Full Article

Kotak Mahindra Bank approves seeking members' nod for issue of NCDs/bonds up to 50 bln rupees
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd : Board approved seeking consent of shareholders for issuance of NCDs/bonds up to 50 billion rupees .  Full Article

Kotak Mahindra Bank June-qtr profit jumps
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd : June-quarter standalone net profit 7.42 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.90 billion rupees year ago . June-quarter standalone interest earned 43.87 billion rupees versus 39.91 billion rupees year ago . June-quarter standalone provisions 1.80 billion rupees versus 3.05 billion rupees year ago . June-quarter standalone gross npa 2.50 percent versus 2.36 percent previous quarter . June-quarter standalone net npa 1.21 percent versus 1.06 percent previous quarter . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 7.37 billion rupees . Says June-quarter net interest margin at 4.37 percent .  Full Article

Kotak Mahindra Bank June-qtr consol PAT more than doubles
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 10.67 billion rupees . June-quarter consol interest earned 54.70 billion rupees .  Full Article

TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Oct 17

Oct 17 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE237A166A6 KOTAK MAH BK 24-Oct-17 99.8837 6.0713 1 100 99.

