Kotak Mahindra Bank says RBI grants approval to CPPIB for acquiring shares of bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd : RBI has informed the bank that it has granted approval to cppib for acquiring shares in excess of 5% of bank. .

Kotak Mahindra Bank approves seeking members' nod for issue of NCDs/bonds up to 50 bln rupees

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd : Board approved seeking consent of shareholders for issuance of NCDs/bonds up to 50 billion rupees .

Kotak Mahindra Bank June-qtr profit jumps

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd : June-quarter standalone net profit 7.42 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.90 billion rupees year ago . June-quarter standalone interest earned 43.87 billion rupees versus 39.91 billion rupees year ago . June-quarter standalone provisions 1.80 billion rupees versus 3.05 billion rupees year ago . June-quarter standalone gross npa 2.50 percent versus 2.36 percent previous quarter . June-quarter standalone net npa 1.21 percent versus 1.06 percent previous quarter . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 7.37 billion rupees . Says June-quarter net interest margin at 4.37 percent .

Kotak Mahindra Bank June-qtr consol PAT more than doubles

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 10.67 billion rupees . June-quarter consol interest earned 54.70 billion rupees .