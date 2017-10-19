Edition:
India

Grupa Kety SA (KTY.WA)

KTY.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange

382.00PLN
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
382.00zł
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
5,692
52-wk High
445.00zł
52-wk Low
356.30zł

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Grupa Kety Q3 net profit down at 77.1 million zlotys
Thursday, 19 Oct 2017 

Oct 19 (Reuters) - GRUPA KETY SA : :Q3 REVENUE 717.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 638.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 98.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 90.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 NET PROFIT 77.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 86.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Grupy Kety revises 2020 forecast
Friday, 13 Oct 2017 

Oct 13 (Reuters) - GRUPY KETY SA ::SAID ON THURSDAY THAT DUE TO THE PLANNED CHANGES TO ITS 2017-2020 INVESTMENT PLANT IT HAS RAISED ITS 2020 REVENUE GUIDANCE BY 100 MILLION ZLOTYS TO 3.36 BILLION ZLOTYS.2020 EBITDA GUIDANCE HAS BEEN RAISED BY 8 MILLION ZLOTYS TO 514 MILLION ZLOTYS; EBIT BY 1 MILLION ZLOTYS TO 360 MILLION ZLOTYS.ESTIMATES THAT ITS MAIN PROJECT INFLUENCING THE CHANGE OF THE FORECAST, NEW BOPP PRODUCTION LINE, WILL REACH ONLY 40 PERCENT CAPACITY IN 2020 AND HENCE A SLIGHT INCREASE IN OPERATING PROFIT.2020 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT WILL DECREASE BY 2 MILLION ZLOTYS TO 263 MILLION ZLOTYS DUE TO HIGHER DEBT WITH LITTLE EFFECT ON OPERATING PROFIT.IT HAS DECIDED TO INCREASE INVESTMENTS IN THE EXTRUDED PRODUCTS SEGMENT BY 35 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW LINE FOR ANODIZING PROFILES.IT IS ALSO INCREASING INVESTMENTS IN THE FLEXIBLE PACKAGING SEGMENT BY 110 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF A SECOND BOPP FOIL MANUFACTURING LINE.IT HAS REIGNED FROM THE CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW HQ OF ALUMINIUM SYSTEMS SEGMENT, LOWERING THE INVESTMENT PLAN BY 37 MILLION ZLOTYS.  Full Article

Grupa Kety FY 2016 net profit up at 277.9 mln zlotys
Thursday, 16 Mar 2017 

Grupa Kety SA : FY 2016 net profit 277.9 million zlotys ($69.47 million) versus 209.8 million zlotys a year ago . FY 2016 net operating profit 282.3 million zlotys versus 244.4 million zlotys a year ago .FY 2016 operating revenue 2.29 billion zlotys versus 2.05 billion zlotys a year ago.  Full Article

Grupa Kety SA unit to buy 100 pct stake in AHA EMMI Predelava aluminija, d.o.o.
Tuesday, 26 Apr 2016 

Grupa Kety SA:Its unit, ALUFORM Sp. z o.o., signs agreement to acquire 100 percent stake in AHA EMMI Predelava aluminija, d.o.o. from BAMC d.d. (Bank Assets Management Company).The agreement concerns also assignment of accounts receivable.The value of transaction is 2.5 million euros.  Full Article

Grupa Kety SA appoints new auditor
Thursday, 14 Apr 2016 

Grupa Kety SA:Appoints Ernst&Young Audyt Polska sp. z o.o. sp. k (E&Y) as the company's new auditor.E&Y to audit the company's financial statements between 2016-2019.  Full Article

Grupa Kety SA updates on FY 2015 dividend recommendation
Thursday, 31 Mar 2016 

Grupa Kety SA:Management plans to recommend to shareholders meeting FY 2015 dividend payment of 125,734,116.90 Polish zlotys in total.Dividend per share is 13.30 zlotys if 11,705 series G shares will be registered by July 15, otherwise dividend per share will amount to 13.31 zlotys.Management proposes to set dividend record date for July 15.Proposes dividend payment of 47,268,465 zlotys on Aug. 5 and 78,465,651.90 zlotys on Dec. 7.  Full Article

Grupa Kety SA recommends FY 2015 dividend payment at 60 pct of net profit
Wednesday, 10 Feb 2016 

Grupa Kety SA:Management resolves to recommend to shareholders meeting paying 50 percent of FY 2015 net profit as dividend.  Full Article

Grupa Kety SA gives FY 2016 revenue, EBIT, EBITDA, net profit forecast above analysts' estimates
Wednesday, 10 Feb 2016 

Grupa Kety SA:Sees FY 2016 revenue of 2.15 billion Polish zlotys vs 2.12 bln zlotys estimated by analysts Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Sees FY 2016 EBIT of 250 mln zlotys vs 246.5 mln zlotys estimated by analysts Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Sees FY 2016 EBITDA of 360 mln zlotys vs 351.2 estimated by analysts Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Sees FY 2016 net profit of 245 mln zlotys vs 195.2 mln zlotys estimated by analysts Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Grupa Kety SA News

» More KTY.WA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials