Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

KWS Saat 9-month net income up 33 pct at 128.5 million euros

May 23 (Reuters) - KWS SAAT SE ::EBIT INCREASED BY 32.2% TO €170.1 (128.7) MILLION IN THE FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF FISCAL 2016/2017.9-MONTH INCOME TAXES WERE €58.0 (46.5) MILLION ON EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES (EBT) OF €186.5 (143.1) MILLION.9-MONTH 33.0% IMPROVEMENT IN NET INCOME TO €128.5 (96.6) MILLION.NOW EXPECTS THE KWS GROUP TO INCREASE NET SALES BY JUST OVER 5% AND POST AN EBIT MARGIN OF AT LEAST 11% AT THE END OF THE FISCAL YEAR.

KWS Saat 9-month 2015/2016 net sales up at 833.2 mln euros

KWS Saat SE : Reports a rise in net sales for KWS group of 833.2 million euros ($931.77 million), or 7.1 pct, after end of the first nine months of fiscal 2015/2016 . 9-month income (EBIT) was down year on year 128.7 million euros (140.1 million euros year ago) . Confirms the full-year targets: net sales growth will be 5% to 10%; the EBIT margin is expected to be at least 10% .9-mth net income 96.6 million euros vs 103.2 million euros yr ago.

KWS Saat gives mixed FY 2015/2016 guidance

KWS Saat SE:Expects net sales to grow between 5 pct and 10 pct at end of FY 2015/2016.Assumes to be able to achieve long-term goal of an EBIT margin of at least 10 pct at end of FY 2015/2016.FY 2014/2015 reported revenue 1.26 billion euros.FY 2015/2016 revenue estimate 1.17 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2015/2016 EBIT margin estimate 11.1 pct - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.