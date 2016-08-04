Edition:
Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO)

KXS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

67.37CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$67.37
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
101,971
52-wk High
$91.98
52-wk Low
$56.47

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kinaxis Inc. reports Q2 adjusted diluted EPS $0.20
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Kinaxis Inc says - : Kinaxis Inc. reports fiscal second quarter 2016 results . Q2 revenue view $27.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . FY2016 revenue view $111.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 2016 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.20 . Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Says total revenue for Q2 was $28.7 million, an increase of 21% compared to same period in 2015. .Sees full year 2016 annual total revenue to be in range of $112 million to $115 million.  Full Article

Kinaxis Inc and Deloitte join forces to provide supply chain management cloud solutions
Tuesday, 3 May 2016 

Kinaxis Inc:Says new alliance with Deloitte Consulting LLP in US to develop supply chain solutions designed to improve end-to-end supply chain for large enterprises.  Full Article

BRIEF-Kinaxis and mSE Solutions establish strategic partnership

* Kinaxis and mSE Solutions establish strategic partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

