Loblaw Companies Ltd (L.TO)
68.20CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$68.20
--
--
--
--
604,253
$78.87
$62.33
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Loblaw agrees to buy Canadian healthcare technology company, QHR
Loblaw Companies Ltd: Loblaw enters into agreement to purchase Canadian healthcare technology company, QHR . Deal for $3.10 in cash per each QHR share . Deal for approximately $170 million in aggregate .QHR shareholders who collectively control approximately 23% of QHR, have committed to vote in favor of transaction.. Full Article
Loblaw sees $1.3 billion in 2016 capital expenditures
Loblaw Companies Ltd
Loblaw - Recalling Joe Fresh ® Baby Girls' denim overalls
Loblaw Companies Ltd
Loblaw Companies Ltd says 4 pct increase to quarterly common share dividend
Loblaw Companies Ltd:Quarterly common share dividend increased by 4 pct from $0.25 per common share to $0.26 per common share.Payable on July 1, 2016 to shareholders of record on June 15, 2016. Full Article
Loblaw Companies Ltd - Dole Fresh Vegetables recalls certain pre-packaged products - DATMTR
Loblaw Companies Ltd:Loblaw Companies Limited has announced that Dole Fresh Vegetables Inc., is recalling various pre-packaged chopped salads, salad blends and kits, and leafy green products from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. - DATMTR.Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products. - DATMTR.The affected products have been sold in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador and may have been sold in other provinces or territories. - DATMTR.This recall applies to all products manufactured from the Dole facility located in Springfield, OH. Affected product can be identified with a product code beginning with the letter "A" in the upper right-hand corner of the package. - DATMTR.There have been no confirmed illnesses associated with the consumption of these products - DATMTR. Full Article
Loblaw Companies Ltd - Canadian Food Inspection Agency: President's choice brand butter chicken lasagna recalled due to fragments of bone
Loblaw Companies Ltd:Food recall warning: President's choice brand butter chicken lasagna recalled due to fragments of bone.Canadian food inspection agency says Loblaw Co is recalling its president's choice brand butter chicken lasagna due to fragments of bone. Full Article
Loblaw Companies Ltd recalls Life at Home Indoor M5 Multicolour LED Lights - Datamonitor
Loblaw Companies Ltd:Loblaw Companies Limited, on behalf of the manufacturer, has voluntarily recalled Life at Home Indoor M5 Multicolour LED Lights Set of 70 with UPC 058703379152 since the products did not meet CSA standards and may pose a fire hazard - DATMTR. Full Article
Canadian grocery chain Loblaw cuts 500 jobs; to reinvest in e-commerce
TORONTO, Oct 16 Canadian grocery chain Loblaw Co Ltd is cutting about 500 jobs across the company, and plans to reinvest the savings into digital and e-commerce services, the company said on Monday.