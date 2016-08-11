Edition:
Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO)

LAC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.02CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$2.02
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,182,265
52-wk High
$2.04
52-wk Low
$0.52

Latest Key Developments

Lithium Americas appoints executive VP, finance and corporate development
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

Lithium Americas Corp: Lithium Americas announces the appointment of executive vice president, finance and corporate development .Appointment of Myron Manternach as executive vice president, finance and corporate development, effective immediately.  Full Article

BRIEF-Lithium Americas provides Cauchari-Olaroz development update

* Lithium Mmericas provides Cauchari-Olaroz development update

