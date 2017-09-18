Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Latecoere H1 adjusted recurring operating income up at 33.1 million euros

Sept 18 (Reuters) - LATECOERE ::H1 ADJUSTED RECURRING OPERATING INCOME EUR 33.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 24.4 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 ADJUSTED NET PROFIT (CONTINUED ACTIVITIES) EUR 11.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 19.4 MILLION YEAR AGO.REAFFIRMS 2017 GUIDANCE OF IMPROVEMENT IN ADJUSTED RECURRING OPERATING INCOME AND POSITIVE FREE CASH FLOW.

Latecoere H1 operating result swings to loss of 6.9 million euros

Latecoere : H1 operating loss 6.9 million euros ($7.7 million) versus profit of 12.8 million euros year ago . H1 net loss group share of 18.6 million euros versus loss of 0.4 million euros year ago .Project of divestment of Latecoere Services should happen before end of year.

Latecoere H1 revenue up 11.5 pct at 401.6 mln euros

Latecoere SA :Reports H1 revenue of 401.6 million euros ($441.0 million)versus 360.2 million euros a year ago.

Yannick Assouad appointed new CEO of Latécoère as of November 2

Latecoere : Appointment of Yannick Assouad CEO as of November 2 .Frédéric Michelland leaving office as CEO of Latécoère as of today.

Latecoere presents its Transformation 2020 project

Latecoere : Is studying the opportunity of Latécoère services' disposal though no decision has been made to date . Over the 2017-2021 period, Latécoère is expected to devote nearly 100 million euros ($113.46 million) to manufacturing investments and to double resources for its R&T projects .Share will resume on June 8, 2016 when the markets open.

Latecoere Services selected by Airbus

Latecoere SA:Latecoere Services announced it has been selected by Airbus for the integration of two new assembly lines for A330 Neo Air Inlet and A320.

Latecoere confirms FY 2016 guidance

Latecoere SA:Confirms 2016 current operating free cash flow objective of around 7 pct of 2016 revenue.

Latecoere builds H160‍​ assembly line for Airbus Helicopters‍​

Latecoere SA:Latecoere Services designs, builds and installs the assembly line for Airbus Helicopters' H160.

Latecoere opens production site in Morocco

Latecoere SA:Opens production site in Morocco.The site will produce equipment for the Airbus A350 and A320.This new site comes with a 10 million euro ($10.9 million) investment program over 5 years.