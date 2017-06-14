Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Lagardere launches its 7-year bond issue

June 14 (Reuters) - LAGARDERE SCA ::LAGARDERE LAUNCHES SUCCESSFULLY ITS 7-YEAR BOND ISSUE.LAUNCHED EUR 300 MILLION, 7-YEARS (DUE IN JUNE 2024) BOND ISSUE, WITH AN ANNUAL COUPON OF 1.625%.ORDER BOOK REACHED AN AMOUNT ABOVE EUR 1 BILLION, MORE THAN 3.3 TIMES OVERSUBSCRIBED.THIS NEW BOND ISSUE WILL ENABLE LAGARDERE TO LENGTHEN MATURITY OF ITS DEBT PROFILE, TO DECREASE LAGARDERE'S COST OF LONG TERM DEBT AND TO MAINTAIN ITS LIQUIDITY.PROCEEDS OF THIS ISSUE ARE INTENDED TO BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES, AND NOTABLY REIMBURSEMENT OF BOND ISSUED IN 2012 AND DUE IN OCTOBER 2017.

Lagardere Active and Les Echos - Le Parisien join forces on data science project

Lagardere SCA :Lagardere Active and Les Echos - Le Parisien groups join forces to invest in data science project.

Lagardere H1 revenue EUR 3.43 billion, up 3.8 pct on consolidated basis

Lagardere : H1 revenue totalled 3,431 million euros ($3.80 billion), up 3.8 pct on a consolidated basis and up 0.5 pct like-for-like . H1 sharp rise in profit - group share, at 44 million euros . Target for 2016 group recurring EBIT confirmed . H1 profit group share 44 million euros versus 9 million euros year ago .Group recurring EBIT down as expected in first six months of year to 101 million euros, due to fewer sporting events in first-half 2016.

Lagardere to replace Chief Financial Officer

Lagardere : Says decided to replace CFO Bruno Balaire with Gerard Adsuar, deputy chief financial officer since 2009, with effect from 1 June 2016 . French Financial Markets Authority informed Lagardère recent appointment of Bruno Balaire as Chief Financial Officer of its group does not appear to comply with applicable regulations Further company coverage: [LAGA.PA] ((paris.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52;)).

Lagardere wins deal from Uni-Éditions

Lagardere SCA :Uni-Éditions chooses the Lagardere active sales force for its 11 magazines.

Lagardere Q1 revenue up 0.9% to 1.59 billion euros, confirms 2016 recurring EBIT target

Lagardere : Lagardere: consolidated revenue, Q1 2016 . 2016 started out with revenue up +0.9 pct on a consolidated basis . Q1 sales 1.59 billion euros ($1.82 billion) versus 1.57 billion euros year ago . Confirms its target for recurring EBIT for 2016 .2016 group recurring EBIT growth is expected to be slightly above 10 pct compared to 2015.

Lagardere Travel Retail wins food and beverage concession

Lagardere SCA:Lagardère Travel Retail wins food and beverage concession in Abu Dhabi airport.

Xilam Animation signs exclusive broadcasting agreement with Lagardere Active

Xilam Animation SA:Signs exclusive broadcasting agreement with TV-division of Lagardere Active for Oggy et les Cafards.

Lagardere proposes unchanged dividend and issues 2016 guidance

Lagardere SCA:Proposed ordinary dividend unchanged at 1.30 euro per share.In 2016, group recurring EBIT growth is expected slightly above 10 pct compared to 2015.

Lagardere says Bruno Balaire appointed CFO

Lagardere SCA:Bruno Balaire appointed chief financial officer (CFO).