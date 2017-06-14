Lagardere SCA (LAGA.PA)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Lagardere launches its 7-year bond issue
June 14 (Reuters) - LAGARDERE SCA
Lagardere Active and Les Echos - Le Parisien join forces on data science project
Lagardere SCA
Lagardere H1 revenue EUR 3.43 billion, up 3.8 pct on consolidated basis
Lagardere
Lagardere to replace Chief Financial Officer
Lagardere
Lagardere wins deal from Uni-Éditions
Lagardere SCA
Lagardere Q1 revenue up 0.9% to 1.59 billion euros, confirms 2016 recurring EBIT target
Lagardere
Lagardere Travel Retail wins food and beverage concession
Lagardere SCA:Lagardère Travel Retail wins food and beverage concession in Abu Dhabi airport. Full Article
Xilam Animation signs exclusive broadcasting agreement with Lagardere Active
Xilam Animation SA:Signs exclusive broadcasting agreement with TV-division of Lagardere Active for Oggy et les Cafards. Full Article
Lagardere proposes unchanged dividend and issues 2016 guidance
Lagardere SCA:Proposed ordinary dividend unchanged at 1.30 euro per share.In 2016, group recurring EBIT growth is expected slightly above 10 pct compared to 2015. Full Article
Lagardere says Bruno Balaire appointed CFO
Lagardere SCA:Bruno Balaire appointed chief financial officer (CFO). Full Article