Edition:
India

Grupo LALA SAB de CV (LALAB.MX)

LALAB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

30.81MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.04 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
$30.77
Open
$31.45
Day's High
$31.45
Day's Low
$30.55
Volume
1,152,236
Avg. Vol
2,006,874
52-wk High
$37.14
52-wk Low
$27.15

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Grupo Lala posts qtrly net income of 1,101 mln pesos
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Grupo Lala Sab De Cv : Qtrly net income of 1,101 million pesos for quarter, reaching a 10.1% increase year on year . Qtrly net sales 12,903 million pesos, up 8.9 percent .Grupo lala reports second quarter 2016 results.  Full Article

Grupo Lala reaches distribution deal with Costa Rica's Florida Bebidas
Thursday, 7 Jul 2016 

Grupo Lala SAB de CV : Said on Wednesday it had reached an agreement with Costa Rica's Florida Bebidas SA for production, distribution and sale of Lala products in Costa Rica . Lala's operations in Costa Rica will have distribution capacity through Florida's logistics network, raw milk supply assurance with the support of the Regional Farming Cooperative of Dairy Farmers (Coopeleche), and production capacity through the acquisition of a dairy production facility in Costa Rica .Lala, Florida and Coopeleche will continue operating independently.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Grupo LALA SAB de CV News

J&F asset sales tied to Brazil nod to leniency accord, sources say

SAO PAULO Asset sales by J&F Investimentos SA are tied to the approval of a leniency deal with Brazilian authorities, giving buyers a cushion from a potential legal backlash against the billionaire family that runs the group, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

» More LALAB.MX News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials