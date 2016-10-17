Land Securities Group PLC (LAND.L)
975.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
975.00
--
--
--
--
2,262,866
1,217.07
964.50
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Interserve wins facilities management account with Land Securities
Interserve Plc
Land Securities says ADR programme terminated
Land Securities Group Plc
Land Securities full-year NAV rises
Land Securities Group Plc
Land Securities Group PLC declares third interim dividend
Land Securities Group PLC:Says third interim dividend of 8.15 pence per share will be paid on 8 April 2016, entirely as a Property Income Distribution (PID), to shareholders on the register on 11 March 2016. Full Article
Deutsche Bank seals deal with Land Securities for new London HQ
Aug 1 Deutsche Bank has exchanged a pre-let agreement for its new City of London headquarters, the building's developer Land Securities said on Tuesday.