Land Securities Group PLC (LAND.L)

LAND.L on London Stock Exchange

975.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
975.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,262,866
52-wk High
1,217.07
52-wk Low
964.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Interserve wins facilities management account with Land Securities
Monday, 17 Oct 2016 

Interserve Plc : Contract win . Interserve wins £37.5 million facilities management account with Land Securities .Will provide a range of services including security, cleaning, customer service support and waste management, across eight of Land Securities' flagship shopping centres.  Full Article

Land Securities says ADR programme terminated
Monday, 5 Sep 2016 

Land Securities Group Plc : American depositary receipt ("ADR") programme was terminated as of 1 September 2016 .Depositary will attempt to sell remaining ordinary shares held on deposit.  Full Article

Land Securities full-year NAV rises
Tuesday, 17 May 2016 

Land Securities Group Plc : FY basic NAV per share at 1,482p versus 1,343p year earlier . Adjusted diluted nav per share(3) 1,434p versus 1,293p last year . Profit before tax £1,335.6m versus £2,416.5m last year . Dividend 35.0p versus 31.85p last year . Ungeared total property return 11.5 pct (IPD quarterly universe 11.3 pct) . Aim to maintain our progressive dividend policy from this level . Though no asset is sacrosanct, we are not expecting to make any material disposals over coming year . Believe a vote to leave EU would lead to business uncertainty while negotiations take place on an exit treaty . Over short term, we anticipate uncertainty around EU vote would drive down occupational demand in our market . Final dividend 10.55 pence per share .Total dividend up 9.9 percent to 35 pence per share.  Full Article

Land Securities Group PLC declares third interim dividend
Thursday, 21 Jan 2016 

Land Securities Group PLC:Says third interim dividend of 8.15 pence per share will be paid on 8 April 2016, entirely as a Property Income Distribution (PID), to shareholders on the register on 11 March 2016.  Full Article

