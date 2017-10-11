Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Larsen & Toubro sells stake in EWAC Alloys in deal for 5.22 bln rupees‍​​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Ltd :‍sale of stake in EWAC Alloys Ltd​.Says deal for 5.22 billion rupees‍​.

Larsen & Toubro unit L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering gets contract from ONGC​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Ltd :Says ‍L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering wins around $177 million contract from ONGC​.Says offshore contract for the transportation & installation – Daman Development Project.

Siddhi Vinayak Shipping gets order from L&T Heavy Engineering​

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Siddhi Vinayak Shipping Corporation Ltd :Says ‍got order for fabrication of hull structure of k 9 vazra t guns from L&T Heavy Engineering​.Says co expects it will be involved in building structures over next 4 yrs.

Larsen & Toubro says L&T Construction wins worth 22.31 bln rupees

June 19 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Ltd :Says L&T Construction wins orders valued INR 22.31 billion.

Larsen & Toubro's arm signs deal to build second generation ethanol plants‍​

May 26 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Ltd :L&t Hydrocarbon Engineering signs agreement with Institute of Chemical Technology to build second generation ethanol plants‍​.Says LTHE, ICT to both provide complete solutions in setting up 2G ethanol plants ‍​.

Shriram EPC gets order from United Republic of Tanzania in JV with Larsen & Toubro

Shriram EPC Ltd : Says order worth $107.8 million from United Republic of Tanzania, Tanzania in JV with Larsen & Toubro . Says order from Ministry of Water and Irrigation, United Republic of Tanzania .Says order for extension of water transmission pipeline.

Larsen & Toubro's construction arm gets orders worth 21.70 bln rupees

Larsen & Toubro Ltd : Says L&T Construction wins orders .Says orders worth 21.70 billion rupees.

Larsen & Toubro gets smart city project for Pune

Larsen & Toubro Ltd : Says co has bagged another smart city project by being identified as implementation partner to convert Pune into a smart city . Says project includes a revenue monetization model . Says project intends to set up SCOC to integrate all operations on a single platform . Scope of work includes enabling wi-fi at around 200 strategic locations across Pune, establishing emergency call boxes and public address systems .Scope of work includes setting up environmental sensors, variable messaging displays, network connectivity, video analytics integration.

Larsen & Toubro says L&T Construction gets orders worth 30.39 bln rupees

Larsen & Toubro Ltd : Larsen & Toubro Ltd says - L&T Construction wins orders valued Rs. 3039 crores . Larsen & Toubro Ltd says water and effluent treatment business won orders worth INR 14.22 billion .Larsen & Toubro Ltd says power transmission & distribution business secured orders worth 10.36 billion rupees.

L&T Construction gets railway order worth 37.99 bln rupees

Larsen & Toubro Ltd : L&T Construction wins a major railway order valued 37.99 billion rupees .Order been secured by consortium of co and Sojitz Corp.