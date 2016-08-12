Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Lassonde Industries Inc : Lassonde Industries Inc. announces its Q2 2016 results . Q2 earnings per share C$2.24 . Q2 sales C$360.2 million versus C$356.8 million . Lassonde Industries says "Does not see any signs of competitive activity diminishing by end of 2016" .Lassonde Industries - "Remains optimistic about its ability to slightly increase its consolidated sales in 2016 compared to those of 2015".

Lassonde Industries Inc : Seeing a slight contraction in industry sales in U.S. Fruit juice and drink market . Competitive environment in Canada remains challenging, does not see any signs of competitive activity diminishing in 2016 . "remains optimistic about its ability to slightly increase its consolidated sales in 2016 compared to those of 2015" . Lassonde Industries Inc. announces its Q1 2016 results . Q1 earnings per share C$1.85 .Q1 sales C$386.5 million versus C$327.7 million.

Lassonde Industries Inc declares a quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share

Lassonde Industries Inc:Says holders of Class A subordinate voting shares and Class B multiple voting shares registered as at November 18, will receive a quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share, payable on December 15.