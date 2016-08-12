Edition:
Lassonde Industries Inc (LASa.TO)

LASa.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

242.00CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$242.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,403
52-wk High
$250.89
52-wk Low
$197.75

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Lassonde Industries Q2 earnings per share C$2.24
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

Lassonde Industries Inc : Lassonde Industries Inc. announces its Q2 2016 results . Q2 earnings per share C$2.24 . Q2 sales C$360.2 million versus C$356.8 million . Lassonde Industries says "Does not see any signs of competitive activity diminishing by end of 2016" .Lassonde Industries - "Remains optimistic about its ability to slightly increase its consolidated sales in 2016 compared to those of 2015".  Full Article

Lassonde Industries posts Q1 earnings per share of C$1.85
Friday, 13 May 2016 

Lassonde Industries Inc : Seeing a slight contraction in industry sales in U.S. Fruit juice and drink market . Competitive environment in Canada remains challenging, does not see any signs of competitive activity diminishing in 2016 . "remains optimistic about its ability to slightly increase its consolidated sales in 2016 compared to those of 2015" . Lassonde Industries Inc. announces its Q1 2016 results . Q1 earnings per share C$1.85 .Q1 sales C$386.5 million versus C$327.7 million.  Full Article

Lassonde Industries Inc declares a quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share
Friday, 6 Nov 2015 

Lassonde Industries Inc:Says holders of Class A subordinate voting shares and Class B multiple voting shares registered as at November 18, will receive a quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share, payable on December 15.  Full Article

