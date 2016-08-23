Liberty Holdings Ltd (LBHJ.J)
11,030.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
-37.00 (-0.33%)
11,067.00
11,119.00
11,141.00
11,030.00
68,465
610,602
12,491.00
9,763.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Liberty Holdings to list part of property portfolio as a REIT on JSE
Liberty Holdings Ltd
Liberty Holdings AUM rises over six months ended June 30
Liberty Holdings Ltd
UPDATE 2-S.Africa's Liberty to slow expansion, focus on margins in turnaround drive
* Shares fall as much as 7 percent (Adds CEO, analyst, updates shares)