Liberty Holdings Ltd (LBHJ.J)

LBHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

11,030.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-37.00 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
11,067.00
Open
11,119.00
Day's High
11,141.00
Day's Low
11,030.00
Volume
68,465
Avg. Vol
610,602
52-wk High
12,491.00
52-wk Low
9,763.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Liberty Holdings to list part of property portfolio as a REIT on JSE
Tuesday, 23 Aug 2016 

Liberty Holdings Ltd : To list a portion of Liberty Group's iconic property portfolio on main board of JSE Limited ("JSE") as a real estate investment trust (REIT) towards end of 2016 . Listed REIT will have an anticipated net asset value of r10 billion and will be managed by STANLIB .Liberty has appointed Standard Bank Of South Africa Limited and Java Capital as joint bookrunners and transaction advisers to listing.  Full Article

Liberty Holdings AUM rises over six months ended June 30
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Liberty Holdings Ltd : Total assets under management increased moderately to R679 billion (31 December 2015: R668 billion) for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Headline earnings from group's South African retail operations of R718 million was 18 pct down compared to 2015 . Board has approved and declared a gross interim dividend of 276 cents per ordinary share . Six-month new business margins at 1,4 pct (30 June 2015 restated: 2,0 pct) were lower . Six-month net customer cash inflows were positive at R0,6 billion (30 June 2015: R3,5 billion) .Six-month bee normalised headline earnings per share at 650,0 cents versus 705,5 cents year earlier.  Full Article

Liberty Holdings Ltd News

UPDATE 2-S.Africa's Liberty to slow expansion, focus on margins in turnaround drive

* Shares fall as much as 7 percent (Adds CEO, analyst, updates shares)

Earnings vs. Estimates

