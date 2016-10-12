Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

UK's CMA accepts undertakings from Ladbrokes, Gala Coral

Competition and Markets Authority : Accepted undertakings from Ladbrokes and Gala Coral to remedy substantial lessening of competition Link to source: (http://bit.ly/2e0JZWV) (((Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136);)).

Ladbrokes says Coral's current trading is positive

Ladbrokes Plc : Says coral's current trading in 8 weeks post quarter end has been positive, with continued machines growth in coral retail, sports stakes well ahead in eurobet retail and good volume growth in online . Says coral group q3 net revenue {1} of £264.0m: +£23.0m (+10%) .Says coral group q3 ebitda of £57.7m: +£6.5m (+13%). Regulatory impacts have now annualised.

Ladbrokes first-half pretax profit rises

Ladbrokes Plc : HY revenue 661.8 million stg versus 585.4 million stg last year . HY profit before tax 39.8 million stg versus 24.7 million stg last year .Now engaging with potential buyers and remain hopeful that asset disposal process can be successfully completed by the end of Q3.

UK's CMA asks to appoint monitoring trustee in Ladbrokes' Gala Coral deal

Ladbrokes Plc :Direction to appoint monitoring trustee in ladbrokes acquisition of gala coral.

UK's CMA receives Ladbrokes, Coral merger inquiry responses

UK's CMA : Responses to provisional findings and notice of possible remedies on ladbrokes / coral merger inquiry published . William Hill says co is broadly supportive of the cma's provisional findings . William Hill says 35 percent weighted share of shops intervention threshold used likely to be too high on ladbrokes deal inquiry .William Hill says reduction in competition as a result of ladbrokes deal could reduce incentives faced by third parties to develop innovations.

UK's Takeover Panel committee rules on Ladbrokes deal on Playtech

Uk's Takeover Panel Hearing Committee : Concluded and rules that there is no basis for requiring publication by ladbrokes of any further information relating . No basis for requiring ladbrokes to call further meeting to vote on resolutions which were before shareholders on 24 nov Further company coverage: [LAD.L].

Ladbrokes Plc's Richard Snow to be acting chief financial officer

Ladbrokes Plc:Says that following the departure of chief financial officer, Ian Bull, at the end of Feb 2016, announced on Sept. 16, Richard Snow will take over as acting CFO.Says Richard Snow will not be a director of the company.