Groupe LDLC signs acquisition protocol for Olys

Oct 16 (Reuters) - GROUPE LDLC SA ::SIGNATURE OF ACQUISITION PROTOCOL OF OLYS‍​.FINAL COMPLETION OF DEAL SHOULD BE DONE AT JAN. 31, 2018 AT LATEST‍​.

LDLC.com Q1 revenue rises to 104.2 million euros

LDLC.com SA : Q1 revenue 104.2 million euros ($114.72 million) versus 68.0 million euros year ago . For 2016, targets a 2 digit growth with an increase in EBITDA value .The LDLC Group has set itself the goal of reaching the billion-euro revenue mark with an EBITDA margin of 5.5 pct -6 pct by 2021.

New LDLC.com shop opens in Clermont-Ferrand

LDLC Com SA :A new LDLC.com shop opens in Clermont-Ferrand.

LDLC Com FY net profit rises to 7.9 million euros

LDLC Com SA : FY net profit 7.9 million euros ($8.95 million) versus 5.8 million euros year ago . FY underlying EBIT 13.8 million euros versus 10.0 million euros year ago . Proposes dividend payout of 0.50 euro per share, compared to 0.45 euro last year . Five-Year target: double in size to reach the 1 billion revenue mark . LDLC Group has set itself the goal of reaching the billion-euro revenue mark and an EBITDA margin of 5.5 - 6 pct by 2021 .By 2021, the group plans to have around 100 stores up and running.

LDLC.Com to acquire Materiel.net​

LDLC.Com SA:Announces acceptance by the shareholder Domisys (site owner of Materiel.net) of an offer to acquire the entire share capital of Domisys.Completion of transaction expected no later than the end of March 2016.

LDLC.Com in talks to acquire materiel.net

LDLC.Com SA:Enters into exclusive negotiations with materiel.net.Talks are to acquire the full 100 percent of materiel.net share capital.

LDLC.Com confirms 2016 and 2018 guidance above estimates

LDLC.Com SA:Confirms for FY 2015/16 a 2 digits growth with increase of operating profitability.For 2018, the group reaffirms its ambition to surpass the 500 million euros bar with an operating profitability of around 5 pct.FY 2018 revenue of 454.5 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.