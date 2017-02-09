Edition:
27.15EUR
20 Oct 2017
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Lectra Q4 operating margin grows to 15.4 pct
Thursday, 9 Feb 2017 

Lectra SA : Q4 revenue 69.4 million euros ($74.0 million) versus 62.2 million euros a year ago . Q4 operating income is 10.7 million euros versus 8.9 million euros a year ago . Q4 operating margin 15.4 percent versus 14.2 percent year ago . Q4 net income is 7.9 million euros versus 7.4 million euros a year ago . To propose dividend of 0.35 euros per share . For 2017-2019 expects annual organic revenue growth of between 6-12 pct .Sets annual operating margin rate of 15 pct as financial target for 2017-2019.  Full Article

Lectra H1 net income rises to 10.7 million euros
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Lectra SA : H1 net income 10.7 million euros ($11.85 million) versus 9.0 million euros year ago . H1 income from operations 15.4 million euros versus 13.2 million euros year ago .Expects for FY 2016 to achieve a growth in revenues of 8 pct to 11 pct and a growth in income from operations of 9% to 19 pct, like-for-like.  Full Article

Lectra announces the opening of its subsidiary in Vietnam
Thursday, 7 Jul 2016 

Lectra Sa :Announces the opening of its subsidiary in Vietnam.  Full Article

Lectra announces that Erpo chooses Versalis solution
Tuesday, 24 May 2016 

Lectra SA :Announces that Erpo chooses Versalis solution.  Full Article

Lectra helps Freedman seating meet growing demand for seating products
Tuesday, 17 May 2016 

Lectra SA :Freedman has chosen Lectra to expand its production capacity so as to meet the growing demand for upholstered seating products.  Full Article

Lectra gives FY 2016 guidance and proposes dividend
Thursday, 28 Apr 2016 

Lectra SA:Proposes dividend of 0.3 euros per share.FY 2016 objective is to achieve growth in revenue of 6-12 pct.FY 2016 objective is to achieve growth in income from operation of 8-25 pct.  Full Article

Zamasport chooses Lectra Fashion PLM
Thursday, 7 Apr 2016 

Lectra SA:Zamasport chooses Lectra Fashion PLM.  Full Article

Lectra signs supply agreement with Chinese HMT
Tuesday, 29 Mar 2016 

Lectra SA:Announces the signing of an agreement with HMT, a Chinese airbag manufacturer, supplier of airbag fabrics and technical textiles, to supply a complete solution for the development and manufacture of one-piece woven (OPW) airbags.  Full Article

Lectra announces order from Sherborne Upholstery
Tuesday, 22 Mar 2016 

Lectra SA:Says Sherborne Upholstery has chosen Lectra solutions for both its leather and fabric cutting rooms.  Full Article

The Kooples adopts expert version of Lectra 's patternmaking solution Modaris
Tuesday, 2 Feb 2016 

Lectra SA:The Kooples adopts expert version of Lectra's patternmaking solution Modaris.  Full Article

BRIEF-Lectra and Faurecia renew their partnership agreement

* LECTRA AND FAURECIA RENEW THEIR PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

