Lectra Q4 operating margin grows to 15.4 pct

Lectra SA : Q4 revenue 69.4 million euros ($74.0 million) versus 62.2 million euros a year ago . Q4 operating income is 10.7 million euros versus 8.9 million euros a year ago . Q4 operating margin 15.4 percent versus 14.2 percent year ago . Q4 net income is 7.9 million euros versus 7.4 million euros a year ago . To propose dividend of 0.35 euros per share . For 2017-2019 expects annual organic revenue growth of between 6-12 pct .Sets annual operating margin rate of 15 pct as financial target for 2017-2019.

Lectra H1 net income rises to 10.7 million euros

Lectra SA : H1 net income 10.7 million euros ($11.85 million) versus 9.0 million euros year ago . H1 income from operations 15.4 million euros versus 13.2 million euros year ago .Expects for FY 2016 to achieve a growth in revenues of 8 pct to 11 pct and a growth in income from operations of 9% to 19 pct, like-for-like.

Lectra announces the opening of its subsidiary in Vietnam

Lectra Sa :Announces the opening of its subsidiary in Vietnam.

Lectra announces that Erpo chooses Versalis solution

Lectra SA :Announces that Erpo chooses Versalis solution.

Lectra helps Freedman seating meet growing demand for seating products

Lectra SA :Freedman has chosen Lectra to expand its production capacity so as to meet the growing demand for upholstered seating products.

Lectra gives FY 2016 guidance and proposes dividend

Lectra SA:Proposes dividend of 0.3 euros per share.FY 2016 objective is to achieve growth in revenue of 6-12 pct.FY 2016 objective is to achieve growth in income from operation of 8-25 pct.

Zamasport chooses Lectra Fashion PLM

Lectra SA:Zamasport chooses Lectra Fashion PLM.

Lectra signs supply agreement with Chinese HMT

Lectra SA:Announces the signing of an agreement with HMT, a Chinese airbag manufacturer, supplier of airbag fabrics and technical textiles, to supply a complete solution for the development and manufacture of one-piece woven (OPW) airbags.

Lectra announces order from Sherborne Upholstery

Lectra SA:Says Sherborne Upholstery has chosen Lectra solutions for both its leather and fabric cutting rooms.

The Kooples adopts expert version of Lectra 's patternmaking solution Modaris

Lectra SA:The Kooples adopts expert version of Lectra's patternmaking solution Modaris.