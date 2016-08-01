Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Legrand says net income steady in H1, confirms targets

Legrand Sa : says sales up 1.9 percent in H1, net income excluding minority interests steady at 283.5 million euros, adjusted OPG profit up 3.1 percent . says will pursue strategy of value-creating acquisitions . says fully confirms 2016 targets of organic change in sales between -2 and +2 pct, adjusted pre-acquisition OPG margin between 18.5 and 19.5 pct of sales Further company coverage: [LEGD.PA] (Reporting by Paris Newsroom) ((paris.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 5339;)).

CP Electronics acquired by legrand Electric

Legrand acquires CP Electronics

Legrand acquires Luxul Wireless in the US

Legrand acquires Pinnacle Architectural Lighting in the United States

Legrand announces technology partnership and integration with Lumenetix

Legrand and Samsung partner to develop new hotel-room management systems

Legrand successfully places 300 mln euro bond

