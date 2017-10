Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

LEG Immobilien raises outlook on strong Q1

LEG Immobilien : Says Q1 FFO I rises 21.8 percent to 62.6 million eur . Says 2016 FFO I seen at 257-262 million eur . Says 2017 FFO I seen at 284-289 million eur . Says in-place Q1 rent per sq m up 2.4 percent like for like .Reuters poll average for Q1 was FFO I 61.4 million eur, net rent and lease 88.5 million eur.

LEG Immobilien AG confirms FY 2016 FFO I outlook, comments on FY 2017 forecast, proposes dividend

LEG Immobilien AG:Proposes dividend of 2.26 euros per share for 2015.Still sees FY 2016 FFO I of 254-259 million euros.Says expects EBITDA margin to rise to about 71-72 percent, FFO I of 279-284 million euros in FY 2017.

LEG Immobilien successfully places capital increase for cash

LEG Immobilien AG:LEG successfully places capital increase for cash.4,510,000 new shares issued.Placement price of 68.00 euros per share.Gross proceeds of 306.7 million euros to finance announced portfolio acquisition.

LEG Immobilien AG raises FY 2016 and FY 2017 earnings guidance

LEG Immobilien AG:Hikes 2016 FFO I target to 254-259 million euros from 233-238 million euros.Hikes 2017 EBITDA margin target to 72 pct from 71 pct, expects 2017 FFO I of 279-284 million euros.