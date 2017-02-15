Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Leoni AG :Acquires majority stake in Adaptricity.

Leoni says no negative effects at Turkey site so far

Leoni : Says currently has no interest from parties who want to take over the company . Says production site in Turkey has not encountered any negative effects so far . Says negotiations over job cuts going according to plan

Leoni sees no more currency effects in H2

Leoni : Says sees no more FX effects in H2 . CEO says fourth management board member to complete board in Q1 2017

Leoni AG : Says Frank Hiller will leave the management board of Leoni on 31 December 2016 at his own request .Says supervisory board appoints new management board member.

Leoni sees one-time costs of job cuts at about 25 mln euros in 2016

Leoni AG : Says sees one-time costs of job cuts at about 25 million euros in 2016, less for 2017

Leoni holds talks on job cuts in Europe, U.S.

Leoni : CEO tells Reuters company is holding talks on job cuts in Germany, France, Britain and U.S. . CEO says number of job cuts to be decided by end of June . CEO says looking for acquisitions, could shoulder a larger one . Leoni CEO says sticking with goal of generating 1 billion euros in sales in Asia, but timing undecided

Leoni Q1 net profit down 31 pct

Leoni AG :Says Q1 net profit down 31 percent at 11.6 million eur.

Leoni AG:Names Karl Gadesmann new CFO.

Leoni AG to cut jobs as part of wiring systems revamp - Reuters News

Leoni AG:Divisional chief says must cut jobs in wiring systems operations.Divisional chief says especially romania is affected, but also other plants.CEO says search for new cfo ongoing, process not finished yet.CEO says long-term goal is 7 percent ebit margin, but don't want to commit to next two, three, four years.Division chief says talks with labour reps on job cuts ongoing, expects concrete numbers in 3 mths.CEO says we assume that we can improve again in 2017.

Leoni AG:Cuts dividend to 1 euro per share for 2015 versus year earlier 1.20 euros.