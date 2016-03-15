LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd (LGB.NS)
LGB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
917.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs1.40 (+0.15%)
Prev Close
Rs916.50
Open
Rs916.25
Day's High
Rs922.95
Day's Low
Rs905.00
Volume
14,380
Avg. Vol
16,992
52-wk High
Rs924.00
52-wk Low
Rs511.25
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd declares second interim dividend
LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd:Declared second interim dividend of 2.50 Indian rupees per share of 10 Indian rupees each (25% on the face value of 10 Indian rupees each) for the financial year 2015-2016.Says the said interim dividend, will be paid on or before March 30, 2016. Full Article