Edition:
India

LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd (LGB.NS)

LGB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

917.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.40 (+0.15%)
Prev Close
Rs916.50
Open
Rs916.25
Day's High
Rs922.95
Day's Low
Rs905.00
Volume
14,380
Avg. Vol
16,992
52-wk High
Rs924.00
52-wk Low
Rs511.25

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd declares second interim dividend
Tuesday, 15 Mar 2016 

LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd:Declared second interim dividend of 2.50 Indian rupees per share of 10 Indian rupees each (25% on the face value of 10 Indian rupees each) for the financial year 2015-2016.Says the said interim dividend, will be paid on or before March 30, 2016.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd News

» More LGB.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials