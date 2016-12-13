Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Chesnara Plc : Received valid acceptances in respect of 12,465,882 open offer shares from qualifying shareholders . This represents approximately 267 per cent of open offer shares . Placing and open offer to raise gross proceeds of approximately £70 million .Results of placing and open offer.

Legal & General says retirement division on track to double new business sales in 2016

Legal & General Group Plc : Legal & General Group PLC says its retirement division on track to double its new business sales in 2016, with sales now at £5.4 billion (£2.9 billion, FY 2015). .Legal & General retirement sales since June 30 are 1.4 billion pounds, comprising of 1.2 billion pounds for pension de-risking, 130 million pounds of lifetime mortgages, and 90 million pounds of individual annuities..

L&G's fund arm says to vote against Sports Direct board

Sports Direct International Plc : Legal & General Investment Management, the fund arm of insurer Legal & General, says to oppose the re-election of Sports Direct Chairman Keith Hellawell for third consecutive year at firm's Sept. 7 annual general meeting. . To oppose re-election of all non-executive directors. . To support shareholder resolution calling for an independent review of labour practices at firm. .LGIM is the number 11 shareholder in Sports Direct with a 1.02 pct stake on Aug. 1, 2016, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon..

Legal & General Group Plc : Legal & General to sell Cofunds and IPS to Aegon. .Says sale of Cofunds will increase Solvency II surplus by 125 million pounds, and its economic capital surplus by 105 million pounds..

BRIEF-Aegon acquires Cofunds from Legal & General for 140 mln stg

Aegon NV : Announces acquisition of Cofunds from Legal & General for GBP 140 million (164 million euros) . Transaction is expected to close by end of 2016, subject to customary regulatory approval, and integration of business is expected to be completed by 2018 . Expects to generate GBP 60 million of annualized cost synergies by moving Cofunds business onto state-of--art aegon technology . These cost savings are expected to lead to an estimated solvency II capital benefit of GBP 150 million before end of 2017, which significantly limits net investment for acquisition of Cofunds . Acquisition of Cofunds will contribute to achieving group's return on equity target .Aegon's UK subsidiaries expect to resume dividend payments to holding in 2017 in line with earlier guidance.

Legal & General CFO says starting to see net inflows into UK property fund

Legal & General Group Plc : Legal & general cfo mark gregory says starting to see net inflows into uk property fund

Legal & General H1 operating profit rises 10 pct to 822 mln stg

Legal & General Group Plc : H1 pretax profit rose 23 percent to 826 million stg . Net cash generation up 16 . H1 adjusted operating profit rose 10 percent to 822 million stg . Net cash generation up 16% to £727m (h1 2015: £629m) . Solvency ii coverage ratio of 158%, (163% on a shareholder basis) . Real assets business has been impacted by uncertainty caused by referendum, leading to fewer transactions in property market . H1 eps rose 24 percent to 11.27 pence . H1 profit after tax rose 22 percent to 667 million stg . H1 adjusted eps rose 14 percent to 11.2 pence . L&G Retirement H1 operating profit 406 million stg versus 281 million stg year ago . Annuity assets up 18% at £51.0bn (h1 2015: £43.4bn) . Lgim aum up 18% at £841.5bn (h1 2015: £714.6bn) . New formulaic approach to setting interim dividend: 30% of 2015 full year dividend at 4.00p per share .Lgim external net flows remained positive at £9.6bn (h1 2015: £13.8bn).

Caledonia Investments agrees on terms to acquire Liberation Group

Caledonia Investments Plc : Has agreed terms to acquire Liberation Group from LGV Capital, part of Legal & General Capital . Transaction which values Liberation at 118 mln stg . Richard Grainger, previously chairman of Close Brothers Corporate Finance Limited and Safestore, will join group board as chairman at completion .For 52 week period to Jan. 30 2016, Liberation reported EBITDA of 10.6 mln stg, profit before tax of 1.9 mln stg.

Moody's changes outlook on selected UK life insurers following vote to leave EU

Moody's on Uk Life Insurers- : Changes outlook on selected UK life insurers following vote to leave EU . Actions follow referendum vote in favour of UK leaving EU and recent change in outlook of UK's AA1 government bond rating to negative from stable . Change in outlook for selected UK life insurers reflects view following "leave" vote, resultant prolonged period of uncertainty for uk will cause financial market volatility . Affirmed ratings,changed outlooks to negative for legal & general group, Prudential UK, Standard Life, Royal London Mutual Insurance Society . Expects the operational impact to be manageable for most rated insurers . Outlook reflects elevated downside risks to UK's growth prospects given that insurers' revenues,profits largely correlate to economic growth . Believes that the most affected groups are UK domestic life insurers .Following leave vote, expect heightened uncertainty, diminished confidence and lower spending to result in weaker economic growth in the UK.

Legal & General says balance sheet resilient in face of Brexit volatility

Legal & General Group Plc : Our solvency II surplus is c.£4.9bn, we expect our net cash for half year 2016 to be up 15% and we run an 'a minus' rated credit portfolio of £44.8bn. . We expect our net cash for half year 2016 to be up 15% and we run an 'a minus' rated credit portfolio of £44.8bn . Year-End 2015 solvency ii balance sheet (pra basis) had a coverage ratio of 169% with eligible own funds of £13.5bn and a solvency capital requirement of £8.0bn resulting in a surplus of £5.5bn. . Overall, our solvency II balance sheet has demonstrated its resilience to market volatility, including that caused to date by eu referendum outcome. . We currently hold c.£3.3bn of cash and cash equivalents within our eligible own funds excluding cash held within our with-profits funds . Has not taken any action as a result of downgrade of uk sovereign debt by moody's, standard & poor's and fitch as already treated uk sovereign debt as AA rated in our internal model. .In first half of 2016, we expect group's operational cash generation to be up c.5% to c.£655m and net cash generation to be up c.15% to c.£720m.